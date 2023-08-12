Can Taking the Stairs Help Prevent Cancer?





People often wonder what they can do to lower their risk of cancer. We know that some major changes, such as quitting smoking, can have a significant effect. But what about smaller everyday choices? Here’s some good news: A new study reports that among people who are not regular exercisers, a few minutes per day of vigorous physical activity may lower the risk of cancer by 18%. And the risk for certain cancers influenced by physical activity may drop by more than 30%. These can be simple changes such as taking a few flights of stairs instead of the elevator, or boosting your effort when walking up a hill. How did the study work? More than 22,000 people in the UK were included in this “observational” study, meaning that participants lived their normal lives while researchers collected data on their activity habits and many other health factors. Subjects had no diagnosis of cancer at the beginning of the study, and reported that they were “non-exercisers,” getting no leisure-time exercise and taking 1 or fewer walks per week. They were given wearable activity trackers to record their activity during daily life. Researchers followed them for an average of approximately 7 years to determine whether they were diagnosed with any cancer. The study also looked at 13 cancers that are known to be influenced by exercise, including breast, colon, bladder, head and neck, and melanoma. (Of note, diagnosis of prostate cancer overall is not known to be influenced by exercise and was not included in this separate analysis). For each person, researchers computed the total duration of intense physical activity each day, such as fast walking or stair climbing. What did the study find? Just three-and-a-half minutes of vigorous activity per day was linked to an 18% lower risk of any cancer. Four-and-a-half minutes per day was linked to a 30% lower risk of exercise-related cancers. And more activity was better: there was a dose-response relationship such that increasing total duration of vigorous activity per day further lowered the risk of cancer diagnosis. This study could not prove cause-and-effect, but the results are aligned with other evidence supporting a relationship between vigorous activity and lower risk of cancer. In the analysis, the researchers attempted to account for factors such as age, other medical problems (based on medication use), parental history of cancer, smoking, and diet. What this means for patients More evidence is needed, but these results suggest that incorporating small amounts of intense activity into everyday life may be one part of a cancer prevention strategy for people who can’t (or don’t want to) engage in structured exercise. If that’s you….take heart, you may be gaining some benefit from choosing the stairs or walking quickly to catch the bus. And for those who ARE able to, we know that exercising longer, and/or more frequently, is a boon to health. This can range from lower risk of prostate cancer recurrence or death from prostate cancer, to lower risk of depression, to better diabetes control. Speak with your doctor if you are new to exercise or are recovering from treatment. P.S. Speaking of exercise…..you are invited to join PCF’s 2nd annual 108 Miles in September run/walk challenge during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Not ready for 108 miles? No problem! You can set your own goal to join the fun, be part of the Facebook group, and raise funds to fight prostate cancer. Click here for more information and to sign up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcf.org/c/can-taking-the-stairs-help-prevent-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos