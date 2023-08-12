Prognostic value of monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratio for 90-day all-cause mortality in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients with chronic kidney disease





Baseline characteristics According to the MLR, 1830 patients were enrolled and were divided into the three groups: 454 patients were in the low-MLR group (MLR < 0.28), 919 patients were in the mid-MLR group (0.28 ≤ MLR ≤ 0.71), and 457 patients were in the high-MLR group (MLR > 0.71). Patients with higher MLR were trend to be male, higher weight and CKD 4 stage; Moreover, these patients had higher SOFA score, potassium, phosphate, creatinine, Bun, ALP and PT; They also had lower sodium and eGFR (all p < 0.05) (Table 1). Table 1 Comparisons of demographics within three MLR levels. MLR levels and outcome Among the three levels of MLR, the length of stay, in-hospital mortality, 30-day all-cause mortality and 90-day all-cause mortality in the MLR > 0.71 group were significantly higher than those in the MLR < 0.28 and 0.28 ≤ MLR ≤ 0.71 group (p < 0.05) (Table 2). Table 2 MLR level and clinical outcome. Association between the MLR and 90-day all-cause mortality Simple analysis showed that age, male, CAD, CKD stage, SOFA score, phosphate, Bun, ALB, ALP, PTT, eGFR, MLR, mid-MLR and high-MLR were significantly associated with 90-day all-cause mortality (p < 0.05) (Table 3). Adjust for age, gender, weight, CAD, CHF, hypertension and SOFA score in model 2, high MLR level was significantly associated with increased greater risk of 90-day all-cause mortality (HR 2.070, 95% CI 1.619–2.647, p < 0.05). Furthermore, Adjust for model 2 plus CKD stage, HGB, platelet, potassium, sodium, phosphate, Bun, ALB, ALP, ALT, AST, glucose, PT, PTT and eGFR in model 3, high MLR level remained a greater risk of 90-day all-cause mortality (HR 1.898, 95% CI 1.478–2.437, p < 0.05) (Table 4). Table 3 Simple Cox regression analyses to assess risk factors associated with 90-day mortality in T2DM patients with CKD. Table 4 Association between MLR and 90-day mortality. Subgroup analyses We performed subgroup analyses to determine the consistency of association between MLR and risk of 90-day all-cause mortality (Table 5). We found that patients with age < 65(HR 2.090, 95% CI 1.525–2.864), man (HR 1.573, 95% CI 1.340–1.848), without hypertension (HR 1.635, 95% CI 1.407–1.899), CHF (HR 1.618, 95% CI 1.364–1.920), CAD (HR 1.599, 95% CI 1.271–2.011), SOFA score (HR 1.909, 95% CI 1.518–2.400), weight ≥ 78 (HR 1.612, 95% CI 1.353–1.919), CKD 4 stage (HR 1.565, 95% CI 1.274–1.922), phosphate ≥ 4 (HR 1.593, 95% CI 1.361–1.834), Bun ≥ 4 (HR 1.671, 95% CI 1.419–1.969), ALB ≥ 2.9 (HR 1.695, 95% CI 1.451–1.979) and ALP ≥ 122 (HR 1.733, 95% CI 1.460–2.058) had a significantly higher risk of 90-day all-cause mortality with high MLR level. Table 5 Subgroup analysis of the associations between MLR and 90-day mortality. Kaplan–Meier analysis The patients were divided into three groups based on MLR level. The Kaplan–Meier survival curve analysis revealed that MLR > 0.71 had worst prognosis. Patients in higher MLR group had significantly higher 90-day all-cause mortality than low and mid-MLR groups (MLR > 0.71 vs 0.28 ≤ MLR ≤ 0.71 vs MLR < 0.28; 44% vs 29.9% vs 21.1%, respectively; log-rank test p value < 0.001) (Fig. 2). Figure 2 Kaplan–Meier curve was used to evaluate the difference between MLR levels and 90-day all-cause mortality in T2DM patients with CKD in the ICU. In the Kaplan–Meier analysis, the log-rank test p value < 0.001.

