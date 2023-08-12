Health
A COVID-19 wave in winter 2023 is unlikely in Minnesota, but cases are increasing – Post Bulletin
ROCHESTER — In the world’s fourth summer since the COVID-19 pandemic began, cases of the respiratory illness have remained low in Minnesota for months. The winter of 2022-2023 saw increased viral activity but without the big wave of cases that marked the winters of 2020 and 2021.
Will the latter half of 2023 follow this pattern? Through July and into August,
COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in the United States,
particularly in the South and Northeast, and positive COVID tests in Minnesota have also been trending upward.
While there has been an increase in known cases in Minnesota, COVID infections, overall, are still “currently so low in the state that any increase, however minor, will be noticeable,” said Kathy Como-Sabetti, health program senior manager for infectious disease epidemiology, prevention and control at the Minnesota Department of Health.
Per the MDH’s Aug. 3 COVID update, the state’s positive case rate crept up to 12.8 per 100,000 on July 23, more than double the 6.0 cases per 100,000 measured on June 11 — 2023’s low point for confirmed cases. These case rates are noticeably lower than 2023’s highest case rate, measured on Feb. 5: 88.3 positive tests for every 100,000 Minnesotans.
However, test positivity is no longer the most reliable indicator for COVID, said Olmsted County Public Health epidemiologist Matthew Giljork, due to the prevalence of at-home tests that don’t get recorded by MDH.
“I’ll use wastewater (testing), but also use hospitalization, some other indicators such as percentage of individuals going to outpatient care for influenza-like illness,” he said.
Hospitalizations in Minnesota bear out
as cases — through July, the number of Minnesotans in the hospital for COVID grew from an average of five patients per day to around 10. Those hospitalization numbers are still some of the lowest since the pandemic began.
As for wastewater, the
quantity of COVID-19 RNA found in Rochester’s samples
has fluctuated throughout the summer but remains relatively low.
“To the best of my knowledge, it seems like it’s still pretty low in Minnesota and in the region,” Giljork said.
Other fall and winter respiratory illnesses appear to be on a more normal track this year, he said, in contrast to the unusually early, intense waves of
and
that occurred last fall.
“They typically do peak in the fall, October-November period,” Giljork said. “These viruses that have been around for thousands of years are going to try and act in a similar way to what we expect.”
While Giljork said it is too early to tell if Minnesota will see a significant uptick in COVID cases this fall and winter, he said he expects to see some increased COVID activity as more people spend more time inside during the colder months.
“Viral respiratory diseases can have different patterns of circulation geographically and we could see an uptick in cases in the Midwest going into the fall,” Como-Sabetti added.
Since the prevalence of and risk from COVID has waned due to widespread immunity, a true wave of COVID cases isn’t as likely. But there are still community resources available in Rochester to help mitigate the spread of illness and test for COVID, said Jodi Johannessen, a public health nurse with Olmsted County.
“(Olmsted County) Public Health has free COVID tests available,” Johannessen said. “Anyone can just stop in and pick up a free in-home at this time.”
Bivalent COVID booster vaccines are also available for anyone age 6 and older, Johannessen said, and those can be administered along with the yearly flu shot.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.postbulletin.com/health/covid-cases-are-ticking-up-in-the-us-will-minnesota-have-a-fall-winter-wave
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Special counsel appointed to Hunter Biden Case
- A COVID-19 wave in winter 2023 is unlikely in Minnesota, but cases are increasing – Post Bulletin
- Antidepressants: Should we talk about side-effects? – BBC News
- ‘Why now?’: Move to appoint special counsel in Hunter Biden case raises questions
- Doctors struggle with how to help patients with heart conditions after COVID-19
- Experts break down Clarence Thomas reports and SCOTUS opioid ruling
- Sex-dependent differences in the genomic profile of lingual sensory neurons in naïve and tongue-tumor bearing mice
- The Best Budget Phone? The Google Pixel 7a might be it.
- Prognostic value of monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratio for 90-day all-cause mortality in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients with chronic kidney disease
- Legal experts react to Jack Smith’s ‘aggressive’ proposal for Trump trial
- Jeremy Hunt: Chancellor’s younger brother Charlie Hunt dies from cancer
- Trump and co-defendant plead not guilty to new charges in Mar-a-Lago docs case