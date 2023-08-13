Whooping cough outbreak declared in Preeceville, Saskatchewan





Article content The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a whooping cough outbreak in the Preeceville area. Whooping cough is a highly contagious infection of the lungs and throat caused by Bordetella Pertussis bacteria. Anyone can contract whooping cough, but the disease is most severe in children less than one year old, where it can be fatal.

Article content The disease can also be severe in people who are pregnant and in their last trimester. During that time, it can cause severe complications, including infant death.

Article content Early symptoms are similar to that of a common cold such as sneezing, runny nose, mild fever and cough. As the illness progresses, the cough gets worse, leading to severe coughing spells that often end with a “whooping” sound before the next breath, especially in young children. Teens and adults may not make the “whooping” sound even if they’ve contracted the infection. The cough can last one to two months and occurs more often at night, says SHA. Contracting whooping cough does not produce lifelong protection so sick individuals can catch the disease again. “The risk of serious illness can be reduced with vaccination,” said Medical Health Officer Dr. Ashok Chhetri. “It is important to ensure that you and your children are up-to-date on your vaccinations.” Whooping cough can be prevented by a vaccine given to children in eighth grade, says SHA. For younger children, caregivers are encouraged to get vaccinated to prevent passing on the disease. It is also suggested that those who are pregnant get the vaccine in each pregnancy. The SHA says that early diagnosis and treatment can help stop the spread of whooping cough. A person with the disease who does not get treatment can spread the germ to others for up to three weeks after the cough starts. People with symptoms are encouraged to seek immediate medical treatment. Saskatchewan had three whooping cough-related deaths between 2010 and 2015.

