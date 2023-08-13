10+ Heart-Healthy Snacks for Weight Loss





These snacks are not only healthy and delicious. They also include at least 3 grams of fiber per serving from ingredients like fruit, whole grains, legumes and nuts, all of which can help support your heart health and healthy digestion. Plus, these nutritious recipes are less than 200 calories per serving, have low counts of saturated fat and sodium, making them heart-healthy and low-calorie choices that can help support weight loss if that is your goal. Recipes like our Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups and Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls are light and satisfying options that will keep you feeling fueled between meals.



Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Jamie Vespa



Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.



Pistachio & Peach Toast

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese–plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.



Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.



Carrot & Banana Muffins

Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast.



Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls

Ali Redmond



These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.



Vegan Pumpkin Bread

Flaxseed meal, which develops a gelatinous texture when mixed with water, replaces the eggs and provides structure to this moist, flavorful loaf.



Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls

Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body.



Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency–perfect for smoothies.



Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.



Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

Ali Redmond



If you’re looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness



Jonathan Perno’s Spiced Candied Pecans

At home or at Campo, the restaurant he oversees at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm in Albuquerque, chef Jonathan Perno likes to welcome guests with spiced New Mexican pecans. You won’t see this in most spiced-nut recipes, but Perno blanches them to reduce some of the bitter tannins in the skin that can sometimes overwhelm the pecans’ delicate flavor.



Avocado & Salsa Cracker

Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.



Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas

Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don’t skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.



Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn

Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eatingwell.com/gallery/8064885/heart-healthy-weight-loss-snacks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos