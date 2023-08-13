Health
Efficacy and safety of closed-loop control system for type one diabetes in adolescents a meta analysis
Study search and data extraction
An initial search gave 869 articles from the keyword combinations. The included trials were published between 2015 and 2022. After strict screening and quality assessment 1137,38,39,40,41,42,43,44,45,46,47 Randomized Controlled Trials (RCT) were selected for the review which were relevant to the search terms and criteria. A total of 570 adolescent patients were included in this study from the selected studies. This included 298 patients who took CLC insulin therapy and 272 patients who had SAP as their insulin therapy. Only 1037,38,39,40,41,42,43,44,46,47 articles were included in the meta-analysis after reviewing and accounting for heterogeneity. (Fig. 1). Table 3 provides the summary of the data extracted from the attributes of the included studies.
Characteristics and quality of trials
In relation to the masking of participants and personnel, almost all of the trials were rated at ‘‘low risk of bias’’ (9 of 11 trials, 81.81%); as for attrition bias and reporting bias, almost all the trials were rated at ‘‘low risk of bias,’’ because they reported the complete outcome data (10 out of 11 trials, 90.90%). There were no studies at ‘‘high risk of bias’’ with any issues relating to random sequence generation, allocation concealment and masking of outcome assessment (11 out of 11 trials, 100%). Figure 2 shows the risk of bias summary based on review quality appraisal judgements about each risk of bias item for each included study.
Efficacy: glycemic outcomes during day, night and during strenuous physical activities
The results from the included studies were pooled by unifying the measurement units to mg/dL. Hence all the pooled comparison results in this meta-analysis are in mg/dL.
Mean blood glucose (BG) level: day, night and during strenuous physical activities
The average BG was compared in 9 studies37,39,40,41,42,43,44,46. The day monitoring comparison of the BG level showed [Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 4.33 [− 6.70, − 1.96]]. Pooled studies show [Heterogeneity: Tau2 = 6.24; Chi2 = 77.30, df = 8 (P < 0.00001); I2 = 90%. Test for overall effect: Z = 3.58 (P = 0.0003)]. The night monitoring level of BG was reported by 5 studies37,39,42,46,47, and it was compared. The results showed (Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 16.61 [− 31.68, − 1.54]). Pooled studies show [Heterogeneity: Tau2 = 215.07; Chi2 = 75.06, df = 4 (P < 0.00001); I2 = 95%. Test for overall effect: Z = 2.16 (P = 0.03)]. The Forest plot in Fig. 3a and b are illustrative of these results. Only two studies37,39 showed the results for glycemic outcome during extreme physical activities like winter sports. The physical activity monitoring comparison of the BG level demonstrates [Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 8.27 [− 19.52, 2.99]]. Pooled studies show [Heterogeneity: Chi2 = 2.95, df = 1 (P = 0.09); I2 = 66%. Test for overall effect: Z = 1.44 (P = 0.15)]. Figure 3c depicts this observation.
Time in range (TIR): day, night and during strenuous physical activities
Time in range (TIR) for the percentage of time spent in normoglycemia, during the day 70–180 mg/dL was compared in all the 10 studies37,38,39,40,41,42,43,44,46,47. The results showed (Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 13.18 [− 19.18, − 7.17]. Pooled daytime study aggregate show [Heterogeneity: Tau2 = 60.11; Chi2 = 67.63, df = 7 (P < 0.00001); I2 = 90%. Test for overall effect: Z = 4.30 (P < 0.0001)] Excluding 4 studies40,43,44,46 to due to statistical heterogeneity only four studies37,38,39,46 which reported the night time monitoring results of TIR were pooled. The comparison meta results show [Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 15.36 [− 26.81, − 3.92]]. Pooled studies for nighttime data shows [Heterogeneity: Tau2 = 94.12; Chi2 = 16.83, df = 3 (P = 0.0008); I2 = 82%.Test for overall effect: Z = 2.63 (P = 0.009)]. The Forest plot in the Fig. 4a and b elaborates these findings. Two studies37,39 recorded the TIR during strenuous physical activities and the results are as follows show [Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 7.39 [− 17.65, 2.87]]. Pooled studies for nighttime data shows [Heterogeneity: Chi2 = 3.53, df = 1 (P = 0.06); I2 = 72%. Test for overall effect: Z = 1.41 (P = 0.16)]. Figure 4a–c are illustrative of these results.
Standard deviation (SD) of glucose variability: day and night
The SD of glucose variability for day time monitoring was compared all the 10 studies37,38,39,40,41,42,43,44,46,47 (Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 0.40 [− 0.79, − 0.00]]. Pooled studies for daytime measurements were homogeneous with results as shown [Heterogeneity: Tau2 = 0.05; Chi2 = 8.09, df = 7 (P = 0.32); I2 = 13%. Test for overall effect: Z = 1.98 (P = 0.05)]. The night SD of glucose variability was compared in 5 studies38,39,43,45,46 as reported. The results of the pooled studies were (Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) -0.86 [− 2.67, 0.95] Pooled studies were homogeneous with results as shown [Heterogeneity: Tau2 = 1.46; Chi2 = 6.28, df = 3 (P = 0.10); I2 = 52%. Test for overall effect: Z = 0.93 (P = 0.35)]. Figure 5a and b shows the Forest plot of this stated results. Figure 5a and b are explaining these results. Two studies39,50 reported the variability as the coefficient of variation and it was converted to standard deviation and pooled. It can be noted that no studies directly reported the standard deviation of glucose variability during physical activities.
Safety: adverse effects (AE) outcomes
Hypoglycemic events: day, night and during strenuous physical activities
AEs were compared in 10 studies37,38,39,40,41,42,43,44,46,47, including a total of 570 subjects. After excluding studies to account for statistical heterogeneity, the day time reporting results for hypoglycemic events was pooled in from 937,38,39,41,42,43,44,46,47 of the included studies are (Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 0.54 [− 1.86, 0.79]]. Pooled studies exhibits heterogeneity, which is shown as [Heterogeneity: Tau2 = 2.78; Chi2 = 58.72, df = 8 (P < 0.00001); I2 = 86%. Test for overall effect: Test for overall effect: Z = 0.80 (P = 0.43)]. The 7 studies37,38,39,40,43,44,46,47 were pooled in after accounting for heterogeneity, reported the night comparison results for hypoglycemia and the results shows (Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) 0.04 [− 0.20, 0.27]). Pooled studies show homogenous results which were, [Heterogeneity: Tau2 = 0.00; Chi2 = 3.29, df = 6 (P = 0.77); I2 = 0%. Test for overall effect: Z = 0.30 (P = 0.77)]. Forest plot in Fig. 6a and b are descriptive of these meta results. The pooled results from the two studies37,39 which included results for hypoglycemia during physical activities are as follows, (Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) 0.00 [− 0.25, 0.25]). Pooled studies show no heterogeneity, which is shown as [Heterogeneity: Chi2 = 0.00, df = 1 (P = 1.00); I2 = 0%. Test for overall effect: Z = 0.00 (P = 1.00)]. Figure 6a–c are descriptive of these results.
Hyperglycemic events: day, night and during strenuous physical activities
Hyperglycemic events were monitored to assess the AEs of both the insulin delivery systems under comparison. Six studies37,38,39,40,41,43 reported day time results for hyperglycemic events and the pooled results are [Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 0.48 [− 2.62, 1.65]]. Pooled studies show [Heterogeneity: Tau2 = 4.16; Chi2 = 31.45, df = 5 (P < 0.00001); I2 = 84%. Test for overall effect: Z = 0.44 (P = 0.66)]. From the six studies37,38,39,40,41,43 which reported the night comparison results for hyperglycemia were pooled and the results shows [Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 7.11 [− 12.77, − 1.45]]. Pooled studies show [Heterogeneity: Tau2 = 36.21; Chi2 = 83.74, df = 5 (P < 0.00001); I2 = 94%. Test for overall effect: Z = 2.46 (P = 0.01)]. Hyperglycemia during physical activities were reported by two studies37,39 which were pooled in this meta-analysis and the results are as follows, [Mean Difference (IV, Random, 95% CI) − 0.00 [− 0.10, 0.10]] Pooled studies show [Heterogeneity: Chi2 = 3.45, df = 1 (P = 0.06); I2 = 71%. Test for overall effect: Z = 0.04 (P = 0.97)]. Forest plot in Fig. 7a–c are illustrative of these pooled results.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-40423-y
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Efficacy and safety of closed-loop control system for type one diabetes in adolescents a meta analysis
- Spoonbills return to Norfolk Broads for first time in nearly 400 years
- Maui fire: At least 93 people killed in Hawaii wildfires
- Where to find back-to-school immunizations
- Ecuador gang leader Fito moved by thousands of soldiers – BBC News
- What is the importance of the Iowa State Fair for the road to the White House?
- ‘She’s not gonna have the campaign run in her courtroom’: John Dean weighs in on Trump court ruling
- Aerobic exercise, 2 days of strength training may lower death risk
- Bibby Stockholm barge migrants moved over Legionella bacteria fears – BBC News
- Ex-Lt. governor’s subpoena indicates Trump indictment in Georgia coming soon
- 10+ Heart-Healthy Snacks for Weight Loss
- Hear why Trump supporters are still backing him in wake of indictments