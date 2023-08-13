As a new variant takes hold, what’s the COVID-19 situation in Quebec?

Article content
With COVID-19 cases showing a slight rise and the new variant dubbed Eris making inroads, questions are being raised over where the numbers are headed in Quebec, and if it’s time to consider getting another booster shot.
There’s been a slight uptick in cases and hospitalizations as a new variant makes inroads, but experts say there’s no need to panic.
“If we’re talking about community transmission and if we go by wastewater testing data, which is limited, we are seeing a slight inflection point upwards suggesting there’s a resurgence of community transmission,” said Dr. Donald Vinh, an epidemiologist at the McGill University Health Centre.
While numbers remain at a relatively low level, different indicators, including more positive tests and a slight increase in hospitalizations, indicates a hike in COVID-19 activity in the last few weeks, officials from Quebec’s Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) told the Montreal Gazette.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 431 as of Aug. 8, including 16 patients in the intensive care unit, after dropping to a low of 364 in late July. Those numbers are are far below figures seen in early January, when more than 2,100 patients were hospitalized.
INSPQ data from late July show that roughly two people died every day in Quebec due to COVID-19.
Eris, or EG.5.1, which has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States and is spreading in Quebec, appears to be more transmissible than previous incarnations, but does not cause more severe infections. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization classified the EG.5.1 strain as a “variant of interest” but said it didn’t seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
EG.5.1. has two mutations that appear to give it more capacity to evade antibodies among those who have already had COVID-19, and a better ability to invade cells, which allows it to spread faster than other variants, the INSPQ said.
“More people may be getting sick, but they’re not getting very sick,” Vinh said. “They may say they feel a bit crummy, or have a sore throat or feel achy or feverish, but their lives are not in jeopardy.”
They may still be symptomatic enough to have to miss school or work, he noted.
Eris accounted for 18 per cent of new cases in Quebec in mid-July, data compiled by the INSPQ indicates.
Most people who have acquired immunity through basic vaccination and/or infection are safe from major complications from COVID, the INSPQ said. You can still have respiratory symptoms and even a little fever, as with other respiratory infections. Unvaccinated people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk can still suffer from severe complications. Those who haven’t been vaccinated yet should do so, the health research body counselled.
The latest bivalent booster shots targeted the BA.1 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron family, as well as the XBB sub-families, and Eris is an offshoot of the same lineage. “If you had that shot it’s likely you have some protection, although it will not be a perfect match to what is circulating now,” Vinh said. “No vaccine ever will be.”
Antibodies derived through vaccinations or previous infections appear to wear off after six months or so, making it a good idea to get a booster shot eventually, Vinh added.
Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends waiting until the fall to get the latest booster dose, which will have a formulation targeting more recent variants, as long as it’s been six months since individuals were last infected or vaccinated. The INSPQ gives the same advice. The updated doses are expected in the United States in September, and in Canada in October or November. Some jurisdictions may offer a COVID-19 vaccination and a flu shot at the same time, NACI notes.
Those who have not yet been vaccinated or are immunocompromised or do not want to risk getting sick in the summer might want to get a booster now if they haven’t yet had three doses, Vinh said.
In some people, multiple infections of COVID-19 can lead to long COVID, where debilitating symptoms last for months, but doctors are not able to predict who will be affected this way. “It’s a bit like Russian roulette,” Vinh said. So the best course of action is to avoid getting infected.
“I think numbers will go up for several reasons,” Vinh said. “Even though there have been improvements in the installation of ventilation systems, it’s still far from optimal. So when you have kids who have a virus in a closed, poorly ventilated space, you can anticipate an increase around September.”
With students bringing it back home, it’s only a matter of time before the virus is brought back into the vicinity of people at risk, and “you can see that perfect storm is starting to brew,” he said.
Dr. Judith Fafard, medical director of the public health laboratory of Quebec, said in an interview with La Presse that regions like the Quebec City area and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean where numerous festivals were held saw an above-average increase in COVID cases.
The back to school season will bring together groups that have been apart for weeks and could well lead to an increase in transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, which could also lead to an increase in hospitalizations, the INSPQ said.
It’s unlikely the government would enforce public masking unless another full-blown pandemic occurs, Vinh said. Quebec ended all remaining COVID-19 directives and measures related to the pandemic on July 19. But the INSPQ notes that people who have symptoms of respiratory infection are recommended to wear a mask in order to protect others, and people at risk of complications from COVID who attend gatherings should wear one.
Residents can register for a free vaccine shot online with Clic Santé, by calling 1-877-644‑4545, and through the Santé Montreal website. There are also eight walk-in vaccination sites listed on the Santé Montreal site where residents can get a shot in Montreal without an appointment, depending on their age.
To get tested at a screening centre, you must be healthcare or social services worker, have COVID-19 symptoms that may be treatable with a drug such as Paxlovid, or if you are going into surgery or for hospitalization. Otherwise you will need a COVID-19 rapid test. Quebec stopped giving those out for free in May, except for those considered vulnerable, including the immunocompromised, those over 60 and pregnant women.
Free tests are available at all COVID-19 vaccination sites and screening clinics.
