Senior Talk DFW – August 2023 – Cross Timbers Gazette | Southern Denton County | Flower Mound





August 21st is National Senior Citizens Day. Personally I think we deserve a whole month, actually the whole year! We have years of knowledge, experience and many times financial wealth to pass down. Generational Wealth, what is it? It can be financial assets passed down through families to children, grandchildren, and beyond. Tools to protect and grow your generational wealth can include using tax laws to your advantage, investing to outpace inflation or multiple streams of income. There are good ways to pass on what you’ve worked so hard for all your life, better ways, and not so good ways. The challenge is learning about and understanding the difference. Everyone’s situation is unique from how long you worked, how you saved and invested over time and what your long term goals are. When planning generational wealth your “financial team” of advisors should include a CPA, a Tax Strategist (different than a CPA), financial advisor, insurance salesperson for life and medical, REALTOR, and attorney. These all work hand in hand, not independently. Decisions you make in one area can positively or negatively affect another area. You are where you are and you should start there if you don’t have a Generational Wealth Plan in place. Spend some time thinking about how you want what you’ve worked so hard for to pass on to the next generation. Last month at Senior Talk DFW, we had a representative from a law firm talk about wills and trusts. Both are instruments to consider when passing on what you have. Have you always wanted to contribute to grandchildren’s educations? Help them buy their first house? Or protect what you have so you have enough money to live on and still have some to pass on? With our aging population a looming concern is outliving our money. At our next Senior Talk DFW seminar we’ll hear from professionals who’ll give an overview of different strategies and ways to grow and pass on your generational wealth. Please RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call 469-616-0561. We meet August 17th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at NCTC (North Central Texas College), 1200 Parker Square, Rm. 210, Flower Mound. Part of your Generational Wealth plan is having all your documents and information in one place. To start, request our GO Binder (for emergencies) and the 4-1-1 Binder (supplement to your legal documents) at www.GOBinder.info and www.Essential411Binder.info. You go love on your love ones, let us handle the details. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional and Real Estate Planner, Keller Williams Realty – 469-616-0561 (Sponsored content)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/2023/08/13/senior-talk-dfw-august-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos