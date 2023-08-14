USDA to drop rabies oral vaccine bait | News, Sports, Jobs









ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine baits for wildlife in parts of Eastern Ohio and surrounding states. From about Aug. 18-23, baits will be distributed by fixed-wing airplanes in rural areas including large portions of Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson, Lake, Mahoning, Monroe, Portage and Trumbull counties. According to the Belmont County Health Department, around 514,000 baits will be distributed by ground and air, covering about 3,259 square miles in Ohio between July 31 and Aug. 25. The Belmont County Health Department posted on its Facebook page that baits should be left alone, but people can move intact baits if they are found on their lawn, driveway or other areas where children and pets might find them. These baits should be moved to a fence row, wooded area, ditch or any other raccoon habitat area. Damaged baits should be bagged and disposed of in the trash. The county health department recommends that people wear gloves or use a paper towel when picking up the bait and wash their hands well with soap and water after any skin contact with damaged baits. The department states on its Facebook page that contact with intact baits is not harmful. People who are pregnant or who have compromised immune systems should contact a doctor if a bait ruptures and the liquid gets into a mucous membrane or open wound. The health department said that pets will not be harmed by eating the baits, but eating a large number of baits can cause vomiting or diarrhea. They also recommend contacting a veterinarian as a precaution if a pet has consumed vaccine baits. People should try to avoid their pet’s saliva for 24 hours after they have eaten the bait and wash any skin that the pet has licked. The Belmont County Health Department posted on Facebook, “Vaccination of your pets remains critical to prevent rabies. The oral rabies vaccine bait is intended for oral vaccination of wildlife only. Consult with a veterinarian about vaccination options for your pets.” According to the Ohio Department of Health’s website, there has been only one animal rabies case report in Belmont County in 2023 and no reports in other Eastern Ohio counties. The single report was made after rabies was observed in a bat. Visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s dashboard at usda.gov for updates and access to near real-time data for the national baiting operation. People who find baits and have questions can call the Ohio Department of Health Rabies information line at 888-574-6656.



