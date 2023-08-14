Health
A ‘FAAIRI’s touch to ease children’s fear of needles – News and events
14 August 2023
Vaccinations, blood tests, or IVs – it’s fair to say that no child likes a needle. So, when it comes to the jab, a light touch and a caring approach is incredibly welcomed – both by the child and the parent.
Now, world-first research from the University of South Australia shows that while many children suffer distress, new ultrasound-guided techniques could provide much-needed reprieve.
Offered by the Fast Access and Advice for Intravenous Routes with Imaging (FAAIRI)1 service by the SA Medical Imaging (SAMI2) service Nurses at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital (WCH), the ultrasound techniques ensure needles and cannula3 are inserted in the ‘right line, first time’, ensuring optimal care for children with chronic disease4.
Conducted in partnership with SAMI and the WCH Network, the UniSA study5 explored the experiences of children who needed regular needle treatments, particularly those who had failed cannulation attempts due to ‘difficult venous access’ (DVA).
Researchers found that children with DVA experienced significant distress before (as insomnia, anxiety), during (fear or terror) and after their needle experience (in some instances psychological distress).
It also noted that many clinicians were too ‘job focussed’, getting on with the practicalities of readying an IV without properly considering the child and their care. Behaviours such as failing to introduce themselves, taking a long time to prepare, and rattling tools all aggravated a child’s stress.
Lead researcher, Dr Rebecca Sharp from UniSA’s Rosemary Bryant AO Research Centre, says the research highlights an acute need to change clinical practice.
“Intravenous cannulas (IVs) are one of the most common invasive hospital procedures for paediatric patients. But while these are a routine part of everyday healthcare, many children describe IVs as one of the most painful procedures in hospital,” Dr Sharp says.
“Children with chronic health conditions, such as cancer and cerebral palsy, are at greater risk because they’re required to undergo repeated treatments via intravenous cannulas.
“Up to 50% of children are highly distressed during these procedures, and 25% panic to the point where they often need to be held down.
“Repeat failed cannulation attempts can cause a child (and their parents) extreme distress. Already, more than half of children require two attempts, with some suffering 10 attempts or more.
“It’s vital that clinical practices change. Clinicians must recognise the specialist skills required for intravenous cannulas and swiftly refer patients to specialists if a child has a history of DVA.”
UniSA researcher and Paediatric Vascular Access Nurse Consultant, Catherine Baring, says ultrasound technologies have changed the landscape for children with DVA.
“When a child has endured multiple and painful needle experiences, they’re understandably very distressed when they have to face another procedure,” Baring says.
“By using ultrasound technology, we can accurately guide the cannula in, ensuring we get it right, first time. Ultrasound allows us to see exactly where the vein is and to quickly insert a needle with as little discomfort as possible.”
Part of FAAIRI’s approach involves using behavioural strategies to reduce pain and distress, including hypnotic communication and empowering children to reduce fear.
“We pride ourselves on patient-focussed care. We listen to children, engage their families, and explain what we are going to do,” Baring says.
“A child’s wellbeing is at the heart of every FAAIRI interaction. We use a calm, quietly confident style of communication during these procedures which helps to reassure a child and let them know they’re safe.”
The FAAIRI team is also educating the next generation of medical professionals.
“We train every new group of doctors about how to identify DVA so that patients who have predicted difficulty can be referred immediately to the FAAIRIs,” Baring says.
“We also teach doctors strategies to approach IV insertion for children who aren’t predicted to have DVA, to improve patient and family experience, using the results of our research.
“I believe we are rapidly improving care for children who have DVA at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital and hope our research recommendations are adopted elsewhere.”
Notes to editors:
- FAAIRI is the first nurse-led service for children with difficult IV access in Australia. It is operated by the South Australian Medical Imaging (SAMI) for Women’s and Children’s Hospital patients
- SA Medical Imaging is SA’s public health imaging service provider.
- A cannula is a small tube inserted into the vein to provide access for intravenous medications and/or fluids.
- In Australia, up to 20% of children and young people have a chronic health condition which may require regular needle treatments.
- Other partners include University of Queensland, Children’s Health Queensland Hospital and Health Service.
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Media contact: Annabel Mansfield M: +61 479 182 489 E: [email protected]
Researchers: Dr Rebecca Sharp E: [email protected]
Catherine Baring (Miller) E: [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.unisa.edu.au/media-centre/Releases/2023/a-faairis-touch-to-ease-childrens-fear-of-needles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A ‘FAAIRI’s touch to ease children’s fear of needles – News and events
- Hawaii senator questioned on the 80 sirens that didn’t activate in Maui
- Inside Saudi Arabia: On front line of war with Yemen – BBC News
- Political analyst: This is how Trump is walking to this nomination
- USDA to drop rabies oral vaccine bait | News, Sports, Jobs
- The next evolution in tech needs to be nearly frozen to operate. See how it works
- Antipsychotic medications for older adults with delirium admitted to hospital
- Retired colonel walks through ‘big problems’ of Ukraine’s counteroffensive
- New vaccine: Local health officials expect to receive updated COVID-19 shots as vaccinations lag in Columbus area
- AG Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden case
- Why is it so hard to hire black police officers? BBC News
- Cigarette packs could carry anti-smoking message inserts