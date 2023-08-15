Extreme heat can take a toll on your mental health





JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Sunday was the hottest day of the year, clocking in at 105 in Jackson. The extreme heat trend raises red flags for many of us physically. But doctors explain it can also take a mental toll. Getting in your car and seeing temperatures in the triple digits while juggling everyday stresses can be a lot and as Dr. Jennifer Bryan explains, it’s not just for those already dealing with a diagnosed mental illness. “It can hamper your ability to deal with other distractors, other people’s feelings or emotions,” said Bryan, President-Elect of the Mississippi State Medical Association. “So it’s just a check, a gut check. We’re all a little irritable right now. We will get through this. So it’s our perspective on the heat.” Dr. Katherine Pannel says as a psychiatrist, it’s not uncommon to see an increase in calls when the temps stay high for so long. Even simple things have a domino effect. “Sleep is the foundation for everything physical and mental health, and when we don’t sleep, that adds up, and we become very irritable, anxious, angry and also have a very low mood,” Pannel, Medical Director of Right Track Medical Group. Pannel says it can cause particular issues for those with depression or anxiety. “Serotonin is kind of like the controller of our mood. And when it’s low, already, the added heat just makes it lower and therefore compounds those conditions.” Another potential problem is the effectiveness of medications. “Like those suffering from schizophrenia, which, when they do take this medication, it affects their ability to thermo regulate, or basically it affects their ability to understand when they’re getting too hot, or getting too overheated,” explained Pannel. “So it can be more dangerous for them.” If you’re not dealing with a diagnosis and the heat’s messing with your mood. “I think it’s just being aware this can affect us,” added Bryan. “Find the things that you know to help give you an outlet because you’re going to be sitting around your living room with all your friends and family, trying to stay cool, and at times, too much togetherness can also cause some additional strain.” Dr. Bryan suggests looking for indoor outlets for that pent-up stress, and remember that this is only temporary. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email. Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlbt.com/2023/08/15/extreme-heat-can-take-toll-your-mental-health/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos