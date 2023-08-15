Should you celebrate summer’s end with a Covid booster or wait until fall?

There’s an unwelcome guest lurking at that late summer barbecue, or trying to tag along on the family vacation.

According to the CDC, Covid cases are on the rise in several regions throughout the U.S. — including the Pacific Northwest.

This may be bringing up some questions for you, like, what’s this new variant we’ve been hearing about? Or, what should I be doing about getting a booster?

Dr. Seth Cohen is an infectious disease doctor, and the medical director of infection prevention at UW Medical Center. He caught up with Soundside host Libby Denkmann to answer some summertime Covid questions.

One of those questions: What’s up with this new Covid variant, EG.5? According to the Centers for Disease Control, it’s responsible for 17% of all new Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Right now, it’s considered a variant of interest; it’s not a variant of concern,” Cohen said. “And so we are seeing an uptick. But we’ve seen that with many, many variants in the past. And so I think it’s a little hard to know what to make of this one. There is no sign that it is more severe than some of the prior variants.”