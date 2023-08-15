New Research Links Dirty Air from Wildfires to Higher Dementia Risk





Clinical Relevance: Consider air pollution as a potential factor influencing cognitive health A new study adds to a body of evidence connecting air pollution to an elevated risk of dementia.

The detailed analysis found that dementia risk is notably connected to exposure to PM2.5 from wildfire smoke and agricultural activities.

There is an essential role for comprehensive policy measures to address the threat posed by bad air to brain health. A new nationwide study adds to the growing evidence that long-term exposure to air pollution is associated with an increased risk of developing dementia. The research, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that American seniors living in regions with higher levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution had an eight percent greater risk of developing dementia over a 10-year period. Particulate Perils Researchers found PM2.5 from agriculture and wildfires strongly linked to dementia risk, highlighting the dangers of events like the Canadian wildfires polluting air as far away as New York City, and the destructive Maui wildfires, one of the deadliest in US history. It also builds on prior research implicating various pollution sources as potentially influencing dementia risk through pathways like neuroinflammation. The new study analyzed data on over 27,000 older adults across the US participating in a long-term health survey from 1998-2016. The data comes from the University of Michigan Health and Retirement Study (HRS) which takes a representative sample of more than 20,000 Americans over the age of 50 every two years. Using air pollution statistics and cognitive assessments, the results reinforce PM2.5 exposure as a modifiable population health issue that could meaningfully impact dementia incidence if reduced. Some Acid Reflux Drugs Linked to Higher Dementia Risk Recent Advances in Screening for Alzheimer Disease Differential Diagnosis of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Alzheimer Disease “This level of specificity is new and useful,” said Jonathan W. King, the project scientist for the National Institute on Aging (NIA) who led the study. “As NIA continues to conduct and fund studies on risk factors for dementia, these results will help inform future research, and potentially, policy interventions.” Real World Implications While the precise biological mechanisms connecting particulate air pollution to neurodegeneration remain unclear, accumulating evidence suggests that ambient pollution negatively affects the brain. Prior studies have revealed associations between PM2.5 and reduced brain volume, faster cognitive decline, and greater risk for Alzheimer’s dementia and other neurodegenerative disorders. For example, a 2015 study of over 15,000 older women found that higher PM2.5, especially from vehicle exhaust, was linked to lower white matter volume and worse memory performance over 5-10 years. And a Canadian population study published earlier this year reported that older adults exposed to elevated nitrogen dioxide, a traffic-related pollutant, had a greater risk of developing dementia. Other research has suggested biological pathways like neuroinflammation triggered by air pollution traveling from the nose to brain regions linked to Alzheimer’s pathology. Autopsy studies have also shown that higher air pollution exposure is associated with greater Alzheimer’s-type biomarker buildup in the brain. The researchers emphasized the need for comprehensive mitigation policies at all levels of government to effectively combat the threat that bad air poses to brain health. Some government officials are starting to take such warnings seriously. A Montana judge recently ordered that the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) must consider indirect greenhouse gas emissions and climate impacts for proposed projects related to coal, oil, and gas. Her ruling came in response to a lawsuit brought by 16 young Montanans who argued the DEQ was violating state law by failing to consider climate impacts. After one youth testified that wildfires caused ‘ash to fall from the sky,’ the judge ruled that the plaintiffs possess a ‘fundamental right to a clean and healthful environment.’ Policy Recommendations The researchers noted other meaningful contributors to poor air quality including vehicle emissions, industrial facilities, power generation, indoor heating and cooking with fossil fuels, certain cleaning chemicals, and ozone. They advised minimizing time outdoors on poor air quality days and using home air filters. However, they added that the onus should not fall solely on individuals. “As we experience the effects of air pollution from wildfires and other emissions locally and internationally, these findings contribute to the strong evidence needed to best inform health and policy decisions,” said Richard J. Hodes, MD, director of the NIA. “These results are an example of effectively using federally funded research data to help address critical health risks.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psychiatrist.com/news/new-research-links-dirty-air-from-wildfires-to-higher-dementia-risk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos