UCF Scientist Received NIH Grant to Develop New Antibiotic for Tuberculosis





A College of Medicine researcher is developing a new antibiotic related to penicillin to treat tuberculosis (TB) and related lung infections. Kyle Rohde, an infectious disease expert, recently received a $3.4 million, five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health to create new antibiotics that target mycobacterial infections caused by pathogens such as Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Mycobacterium abscessus. TB infected 11 million people in 2021, ranking it 13th as the leading cause of death worldwide. While TB numbers started to decline during COVID-19, they are rising again. The infection spreads through airborne droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include coughing up blood, difficulty breathing, fever and chills. If left untreated, TB can be fatal. “Thankfully, only 1 in 10 people who get infected develop symptoms in the short term. But infected people who don’t get sick right away can still develop so-called latent infections and can be carriers for years,” says Rohde. “If the infection is not detected and treated early on, the bacteria can enter the patient’s bloodstream and spread to various parts of the body such as bones, brain and liver.” Although rare in the U.S., TB infections are prevalent globally with high numbers found in places like India, China, sub-Saharan Africa, Russia and Brazil and spreads easily in crowded populations. The current standard treatment for TB involves a combination of drugs taken over four to six months or much longer for drug-resistant strains. Treatments of M. abscessus infections are even longer, less effective, and require IV antibiotics. However, due to the side-effects and duration of these regimens, many patients fail to complete their treatment. Rohde’s research aims to develop new treatments that shorten treatment times, eradicate drug-resistant strains and minimize side effects. Penicillin, the prototype of one of the oldest and most used class of antibiotics known as beta-lactams, is not effective against mycobacteria. However, Rohde says, “We’re starting to understand why the old penicillin didn’t work on TB and why these new types of beta-lactam antibiotics called carbapenems do. In collaboration with chemist John Buynak of South Methodist University in Texas, Rohde’s team will synthesize and test “next-gen” carbapenem drugs that they can optimize to target TB. The optimized antibiotics will be designed to resist enzymes the bacteria use to inactivate the drug while also destroying the bacteria’s cell wall. Additional members of the team include Leighanne Basta, a U.S. Naval Academy biochemist and expert in the enzymes targeted by these drugs, and Konstantin Korotkov, a structural biologist with the University of Kentucky, who will create the 3D structures of the drugs and ways they can bind to their target. The team aims to develop a potent antimycobacterial agent that can be administered orally and will test the new drug against TB and related pathogens in mice models. “Although it can take years for new antibiotic candidates to reach patients or even clinical trials, I am optimistic that this project will yield valuable contributions to global efforts to discover new and improved treatment options for these debilitating and hard-to-treat infections,” Rohde says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ucf.edu/news/ucf-scientist-received-nih-grant-to-develop-new-antibiotic-for-tuberculosis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos