Health
‘Blue Legs’ Yet Another Long COVID Symptom?
Welcome to Culture Clinic, MedPage Today‘s collaboration with Northwell Health to offer a healthcare professional’s take on the latest viral medical topics.
This week, media attention turned to a case report in The Lancet detailing how a man’s legs would turn blue after standing for about 10 minutes, which researchers said is likely related to his long COVID.
The 33-year-old man told doctors that for the past 6 months, his legs would feel progressively heavy, tingly, and itchy, and then would become “dusky” in color, according to medical student Nafi Iftekhar and Manoj Sivan, MD, of the Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Medicine at the University of Leeds in England.
In addition, a petechial rash would occasionally appear on his feet, they reported. His legs would return to a normal color and the symptoms would go away when he would lay down.
Iftekhar and Sivan diagnosed the patient with “dysautonomia secondary to SARS-CoV-2 infection and associated with long COVID.”
They explained the leg discoloration was acrocyanosis, or venous pooling and cutaneous ischemia, and suggested he increase his fluid and salt intake, and do muscle strengthening exercises.
“[C]linicians may not be aware of the link between acrocyanosis and long COVID,” Sivan said in a statement. “We need to ensure that there is more awareness of dysautonomia in long COVID so that clinicians have the tools they need to manage patients appropriately.”
Bruce Hirsch, MD, an infectious disease physician at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York, noted that the symptom of blue legs “doesn’t seem that different from what we’ve been hearing over the last couple of years, like COVID toes … and we know that the circulation is impacted in many people with the complications of long COVID.”
“As part of long COVID, many people will have a disrupted autonomic nervous system,” Hirsch told MedPage Today. “The autonomic nervous system controls blood pressure, heart rate; it’s constantly adjusting the tone in our blood vessels. And for reasons that we do not know, some people with long COVID, their autonomic nervous system is completely disrupted and they’re unable to maintain the tone in their blood vessels.”
While COVID also has been linked with hypercoagulability of the blood, that doesn’t seem to be the case here, he noted.
“This is the muscle tone in the blood vessels that is finely regulated by the autonomic nervous system,” he said. “Human biology is exquisite. Our nervous system, our circulatory system, is making adjustments second-by-second depending on our level of exertion, on the position of our body. We take that for granted. And then we’re hit in the face by the example of POTS [postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome] and just how disabling it is.”
Hirsch added that while data have shown the frequency of long COVID is declining over time, “that does not mean there aren’t still a significant number of individuals who are suffering, who have had their ability to function normally in their life completely altered. It’s very, very concerning.”
Amesh Adalja, MD, an infectious disease physician with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, who was not involved in the research, said it’s an “isolated case report that illustrates that POTS is part of the milieu of post-COVID syndromes.”
“The significance is to raise awareness of POTS — which is one of the only well-defined post-COVID syndrome[s] — rather than the rare POTS manifestation of acrocyanosis,” he added. “Long COVID is a nebulous term and likely lumps together several disparate conditions under this label.”
The patient had two COVID infections in his lifetime: one 18 months prior to his visit that was confirmed on PCR, and another suspected infection 6 months after that.
He’d been diagnosed with long COVID 3 months before his visit after a year-long history of post-exertional exhaustion, muscular pain, sleep disturbances, visual difficulties, sexual dysfunction, and brain fog. He also subsequently received a diagnosis of POTS from a cardiologist.
The patient had other long-standing health issues prior to his COVID infection, including irritable bowel syndrome, adult-onset attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, joint hypermobility, and pelvic pain. He was taking sertraline (Zoloft) and oral solution amitriptyline.
On examination, the patient’s pulse was 68 bpm and his blood pressure was 138/85 mm Hg when he was laying down. When he stood for 8 minutes, his pulse rose to a maximum of 127 bpm, but his blood pressure was stable at 125/97 mm Hg, Iftekhar and Sivan said.
He described the accompanying symptoms as feeling foggy and shaky, in addition to the tingling, itchiness, and heaviness in his legs.
As for his labs, he had normal levels of immunoglobulin, C-reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and was negative for antinuclear antibodies, anti-neutrophil cytoplasm autoantibody, and anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide antibodies, the researchers reported.
They noted that the evidence is growing for a link between long COVID and POTS dysautonomia. While dysautonomia is a diverse group of disorders affecting the central or peripheral nervous system or both, POTS is a dysautonomia syndrome in which patients have orthostatic intolerance with a large rise in heart rate and symptoms of light-headedness, dizziness, and palpitations when standing, though they maintain their blood pressure. They may also have low energy, headache, cognitive impairment, muscle fatigue, chest pain, weakness, or gastrointestinal symptoms.
Its onset may be precipitated by viral infection, physical trauma, menarche, pregnancy, or surgery and may co-occur with other conditions including migraine, hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, or chronic fatigue syndrome.
“We need more awareness about dysautonomia in long-term conditions; more effective assessment and management approaches, and further research into the syndrome,” Sivan said in the statement. “This will enable both patients and clinicians to better manage these conditions.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/popmedicine/cultureclinic/105904
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Blue Legs’ Yet Another Long COVID Symptom?
- Geoff Duncan on Trump: Taking our Republican Party straight to the ditch
- UCF Scientist Received NIH Grant to Develop New Antibiotic for Tuberculosis
- Hear key witness respond to Trump saying ‘he shouldn’t’ testify
- Far-right populist Javier Milei takes shock lead in Argentina primary election
- COVID-19’s effect on heart health starting to emerge now in the pandemic’s fourth year |
- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks after Trump election case indictment is unsealed
- Why US youths’ climate case win is a big deal
- Brain recordings capture musicality of speech — with help from Pink Floyd
- Donald Trump faces fourth criminal case in new Georgia indictment
- Living with air pollution raises risk of dementia, US study finds
- ‘Hot-Spot’ Strategy Gets More Californians Vaccinated