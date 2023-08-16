Health
SARS-CoV-2 rapid antibody test results and subsequent risk of hospitalisation and death in 361,801 people
The study population included 361,801 participants, of whom 143,774 (39.7%) tested positive on self-administered LFIAs in rounds 5 and 6 (January–February 2021 and May 2021, respectively) of the REACT-2 study. Table 1 shows the characteristics of the study population overall and by “high” or “low” COVID-19 risk based on the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) definition of being clinically extremely vulnerable for COVID-19 (see Supplementary Methods, S.1). The mean age was 55.5 years; 31.4% were aged 50 years or under; and 56.0% were women. A single vaccination was reported by 28.9% of participants and two vaccinations by 24.3%. Over 1 in 6 (15.8%) reported prior COVID-19, although only 24.9% of these cases had been confirmed (e.g. by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test) as most occurred in the first COVID-19 wave when community testing was limited.
Among the 192,637 people who had received one or more vaccinations at least 14 days prior to the LFIA test, 128,282 (66.6%) were LFIA positive; 88,026 people had received two vaccinations, of whom 74,534 (84.7%) tested positive. Of the 14,271 with prior COVID-19 confirmed with a test, 12,065 (84.5%) were LFIA positive; of the 57,317 who reported confirmed or suspected prior COVID-19, 29,700 (51.8%) were LFIA positive.
We obtained follow-up data on hospitalisations to September 30, 2021, with mean follow-up time of 184 days and a total of 182,659 person years of follow-up. For mortality we obtained data to December 1, 2021, with a mean follow-up time of 245 days and a total of 243,125 person years of follow-up.
For hospitalisations, 16,802 (4.6%) people were admitted for any cause (excluding pregnancy and accident/injury related, see “Methods”), 5330 of whom were unplanned (emergency) admissions, 91 had COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis and 151 had COVID-19 listed anywhere on their hospital record. There were 389 deaths, including 19 with COVID-19 as the underlying condition and 21 with COVID-19 mentioned anywhere on the death certificate (Table 1).
In N = 25,824 high-risk individuals with one or more vaccinations, those testing LFIA negative had a risk of all-cause mortality of 3.6, compared to 1.7 per 1000 in those testing LFIA positive, an absolute difference of 1.9 per 1000 (Supplementary Table 1).
Figure 1 shows Kaplan–Meier plots of the cumulative hazard functions for hospitalisations and deaths in individuals who had received one or more vaccinations (N = 192,604). Those testing negative on the LFIA antibody test had higher cumulative hazards for all outcomes at almost all time points during follow-up. Findings were similar when stratified by risk group, by age and by vaccination status (Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 1).
In mutually adjusted Cox regression models accounting for age, sex, risk group, prior COVID-19 and vaccination count, those with a negative LFIA after one or more vaccinations had an increased mortality from all causes (HR: 1.59 [1.07, 2.37], and mortality with COVID-19 as underlying cause (HR: 20.6 [1.83, 232]), as well as increased risk of hospitalisation with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis (2.73 [1.15, 6.48]).
After two or more vaccinations, those with a negative LFIA had increased all-cause mortality (HR: 1.87 [1.11, 3.13]), mortality with COVID-19 as underlying cause (HR: 12.46 [1.13, 138]), hospitalisation with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis (2.79 [1.01, 7.72]) and hospitalisation with COVID-19 mentioned (2.54 [1.01, 6.41]) compared to people who tested positive (Table 2 and Supplementary Tables 2 and 3).
Stability selection
We used 100x subsampled Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator (LASSO)-penalised Cox models with demographic, biological and health variables together with LFIA result to identify which were preferentially selected as predictive of outcomes (see “Methods”). In these multivariable models, LFIA result was not selected as a predictor of subsequent hospitalisation, emergency hospitalisation, hospitalisation with COVID-19 or death in the population with one or more vaccines, nor when stratified by risk group (Fig. 2). The main positive predictors selected were risk group, age (continuous), anaemia, smoking and body mass index (BMI, continuous).
Boosted tree models
We used boosted tree models trained on different subsets of predictors, with and without LFIA, cross-validated on unseen data, to assess the predictive value of LFIA result over and above the other variables (age, sex, risk group, prior COVID-19 history and vaccination count, see “Methods”) in the population who had received one or more vaccines. Adding LFIA result to the boosted tree model did not substantially improve the prediction of hospitalisation or death (Fig. 3); however predictive accuracy was improved by including additional survey data (BMI, smoking status, deprivation, education status, comorbidities) to the model. The findings were consistent when analysis was repeated in the full population (Supplementary Fig. 3).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-40643-w
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SARS-CoV-2 rapid antibody test results and subsequent risk of hospitalisation and death in 361,801 people
- Will wage growth mean higher inflation and interest rate hike?
- Centene Highlights Importance of Vaccines to Enhance Member and Community Health
- Fox News host Greg Gutfeld goes on sexist rant
- How Afghanistan has changed under Taliban rule in two years
- Giuliani says he’s ‘more excited’ now after being indicted. Hear why
- The US eliminated malaria in 1951. How can it keep it under control now?
- Joe Biden vows to visit Hawaii ‘as soon as he can’. #Shorts #PresidentBiden #Hawaii #BBCNews
- ‘Much bigger than Watergate’: John Dean weighs in on Trump’s Georgia indictment
- NFL star Michael Oher known for ‘The Blind Side’ film claims adoption was a lie
- Role of microglia in neuropathic pain
- Maui fire death toll rises to at least 99 – BBC News