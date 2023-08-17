DHS reminds families that back to school also means getting kids vaccinated





WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding parents and familes of the importance of taking their kids to get their shots now before the start of school. “We have seen about a 5 to 6 percent drop in children 24 months of age receiving one dose MMR and to see that drop is of concern,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin Immunization Program Manager. As we get closer to fall, respiratory issue season follows close behind it. Experts say it’s important to stay ahead to keep kids healthy. “We recommend that you reach out to your healthcare provider sooner than later to find out when they are going to have flu vaccine,” said Schauer. Access can be another hurdle for some families, but Dr. Stephanie Schauer with the Wisconsin Immunization Program says they are taking steps to help prevent that. “It’s really an important piece that we want parents to know, no child should go unvaccinated due to financial concerns and if they don’t have health insurance, they child can receive all of the needed vaccines through this program,” said Dr. Schauer. Another option is ‘Vaccines for Children’, a federal program with a network of about 720 healthcare providers and local tribal health departments who participate. “The vaccines for children program, if it’s something that they are interested in, really avail themselves to ensure that children are getting all the vaccines they need that’s what will get us to a healthy start of the school year,” said Dr. Schauer. To be eligible for the ‘Vaccine for Children’ program. Children must be under 18 to get vaccines for free or at a very low cost. For more information, you can click here. Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

