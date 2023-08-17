Excess dementia-related deaths declined in second year of COVID-19 pandemic





Dementia-related deaths rose substantially during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic but fell in the second year. The decline during year two appears to be largely due to decreased cases of COVID in nursing home and long-term care settings, according to an NIA-funded study published in JAMA Neurology. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco and other institutions analyzed death certificates of more than 2 million adults 65 years old and older that mention Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia from the National Center for Health Statistics Mortality Surveillance System. Next, they analyzed U.S. Census Bureau Population Estimates Program data from January 2014 to February 2020 to estimate the number of dementia-related deaths that would have been expected had the pandemic not happened. The difference between expected and actual deaths during the first year (March 2020 to February 2021) and second year (March 2021 to February 2022) of the pandemic were considered excess deaths. To understand how the availability of vaccines influenced excess mortality, the researchers analyzed COVID-19 vaccination data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker. In addition to examining the overall population, the researchers analyzed data on age, race, ethnicity, and place of death. In the first pandemic year, there were nearly 95,000 excess dementia-related deaths. This number declined by 77% in the second year to approximately 22,000 excess deaths. Significant year two declines occurred for all demographic groups and was associated with vaccine rollout. In states with faster vaccine rollout and greater coverage, there were larger reductions in excess dementia-related deaths. Though all groups experienced declines in year two, not everyone experienced the same level of decline. Nursing home and long-term care residents experienced the largest decrease in year two excess deaths, while those living at home only experienced modest declines. This may suggest that older adults with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia living in the community, rather than in nursing and long-term care facilities, may not have equally benefitted from COVID-19 prevention efforts. Racial and ethnic disparities in excess deaths were also apparent throughout the pandemic. Examining the number of additional deaths related to dementia during the pandemic and observing any fluctuations can offer valuable insights into the effectiveness of COVID-19 preventions and treatments developed in the initial year of the pandemic, particularly in safeguarding older adults. A limitation of the study was the use of death certificate data from 2022 that had not yet been finalized. Next steps may involve investigating the reasons behind the persistently high number of excess deaths among older adults with dementia who lived at home throughout the pandemic. Additionally, these findings highlight the need to identify measures that can help reduce disparities in excess deaths among various groups. This research was supported in part by NIA grants K00AG068431 and F31AG079651. These activities relate to NIH’s Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Research Implementation Milestone 1.U, “Explore interaction of social, structural, and systemic inequalities, comorbidities and social and medical interventions with risk and neurocognitive sequelae of COVID-19.” Reference: Chen R, et al. Excess mortality with Alzheimer disease and related dementias as an underlying or contributing cause during the COVID-19 pandemic in the US. JAMA Neurology. 2023. Epub July 17. doi: 10.1001/jamaneurol.2023.2226.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nia.nih.gov/news/excess-dementia-related-deaths-declined-second-year-covid-19-pandemic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos