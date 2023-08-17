What is a Silent Heart Attack?





A silent heart attack—also known as a silent myocardial infarction—is a type of heart attack that often goes unrecognized. That’s because its symptoms are mild enough to be nearly undetectable by a person. “More typical heart attacks come with a host of well-known and sometimes dramatic symptoms,” says Haroon Faraz, M.D., interventional cardiologist at Palisades Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center. “Silent heart attack symptoms lack this intensity and can be mistaken for a minor chest discomfort, indigestion or other less serious problems.” Silent Heart Attacks vs. Typical Heart Attacks “Silent heart attacks involve blockage of blood flow to the heart and damage to the muscle,” says Saleem Husain, M.D., interventional cardiologist at JFK University Medical Center. “In this sense, they are no different from any other heart attack. Their differences lie in how they manifest through noticeable symptoms.” Typical heart attack symptoms include: Pain in the back or belly

Stabbing sensation in the left arm, neck, jaw or teeth

Sudden shortness of breath

Sweating

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Nausea or vomiting Symptoms of silent heart attacks are much more subtle—if they exist at all: Feeling as if you have a sore or strained muscle in your chest or upper back

Fatigue or stress

Indigestion

Flu-like symptoms

Discomfort that doesn’t go away when you move around Risk Factors of a Silent Heart Attack Silent heart attacks account for about 20 percent of all heart attacks, according to 2022 data from the American Heart Association. Risks of any heart attack include: Being overweight or obese

Lack of exercise

A diet high in cholesterol, salt and unhealthy fats

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Tobacco use

High stress “Identifying and treating risk factors is crucial to reducing the chance of having another heart attack,” says Dr. Husain. Additionally, certain genetic factors increase your risk of heart attack. “Cardiovascular risk, in general, can be inherited from one generation to the next,” Dr. Faraz says. “If your parent or sibling is affected by a heart attack, your risk is increased.” How to Tell if You’ve Had a Silent Heart Attack Only an imaging test, such as an electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram or CT scan, can identify a silent heart attack. “An ECG can show where the heart muscle is damaged,” says Dr. Husain. A heart attack of any kind is an emergency. Even if you aren’t confident that you’re having a heart attack, it’s important to call 911 right away. Next Steps and Resources: The material provided through HealthU is intended to be used as general information only and should not replace the advice of your physician. Always consult your physician for individual care.

