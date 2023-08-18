How to decide if you need to go to the ER, urgent care or your primary doctor





BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – You catch a cold, break an arm or take a hard fall. If you go to the ER, you can get a hefty bill. Can urgent care help you, or should you call your doctor? Lindsey Litchfield is a nurse practitioner at Valley Health QuickCare in Barboursville. She says you can look at a few qualifiers to decide where to go: Urgency, Severity and Time Span. How urgent is it? “An ER visit is for life-threatening, emergent situations,” said Litchfield. “Anything cardiac related, chest pain, chest heaviness, shortness of breath, arm pain shoulder pain or jaw pain with that.” High urgency includes head trauma, spinal injuries, anaphylactic reactions or heavy bleeding. If you need help breathing, the ER is where to go. Next, how severe is it? “If it’s something minor, like if you’re unsure if it’s broken or it’s really painful, you can go to the urgent care office and get a quick x-ray,” Litchfield said. Urgent care can help with stitches, staples, minor broken bones and some infections. “Urinary tract infections, skin infections, rashes, minor musculoskeletal problems like a back injury,” Litchfield added. A third qualifier is time span. If you’ve had the issue persistently for a long period of time, it’s best to talk to your primary doctor. “If you have a chronic illness, meaning it’s been developing over time, sometimes it takes a while to get an answer,” said Litchfield. “Urgent care is not the place to come for problems like that.” If you’ve got symptoms of a minor cold, you may not need to be seen at all. “It is reasonable to want to rule out a few things, rule out flu, rule out COVID, rule out strep throat but barring major symptoms it’s ok to wait it out a few days,” Litchfield said. Litchfield says the first few days of a cold can usually be treated with over the counter medicine. If you didn’t know, you can also get sports physicals done at Valley Health QuickCare if you need one last minute before school. Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

