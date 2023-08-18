Pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management of neuroinflammation in covid-19





Rachel L Brown 123, Laura Benjamin 24, Michael P Lunn 12, Tehmina Bharucha 25, Michael S Zandi 12, Chandrashekar Hoskote 6, Patricia McNamara 2, Hadi Manji 12

1University College London, Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London, UK

2National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London, UK

3UCL Institute of Immunity and Transplantation, London, UK

4UCL Laboratory of Molecular and Cell Biology, London, UK

5Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, UK

6Lysholm Department of Neuroradiology, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK Correspondence to H Manji hadi.manji{at}nhs.net Abstract Although neurological complications of SARS-CoV-2 infection are relatively rare, their potential long term morbidity and mortality have a significant impact, given the large numbers of infected patients. Covid-19 is now in the differential diagnosis of a number of common neurological syndromes including encephalopathy, encephalitis, acute demyelinating encephalomyelitis, stroke, and Guillain-Barré syndrome. Physicians should be aware of the pathophysiology underlying these presentations to diagnose and treat patients rapidly and appropriately. Although good evidence has been found for neurovirulence, the neuroinvasive and neurotropic potential of SARS-CoV-2 is limited. The pathophysiology of most complications is immune mediated and vascular, or both. A significant proportion of patients have developed long covid, which can include neuropsychiatric presentations. The mechanisms of long covid remain unclear. The longer term consequences of infection with covid-19 on the brain, particularly in terms of neurodegeneration, will only become apparent with time and long term follow-up. Footnotes Series explanation: State of the Art Reviews are commissioned on the basis of their relevance to academics and specialists in the US and internationally. For this reason they are written predominantly by US authors

Funding: RB is supported by an MRC clinical research fellowship (MR/T001313/1); LB is supported by a Wellcome Trust fellowship ﻿(222102/Z/20/Z); MPL is supported by the UCL/UCLH NHS Foundation Trust Biomedical Research Centre; TB is supported by the University of Oxford and the Medical Research Council (MR/N013468/1). No funding was provided for this project. This review was completed by the authors independently of funding sources.

Competing interests: All authors have read and understood the BMJ policy on declaration of interests. No competing interests were declared.

Contributors: RB and HM developed the structure for the review and led the manuscript preparation and editing; all authors defined intellectual content, conducted literature review, and participated in manuscript preparation, editing, and critical review. HM is the guarantor. The corresponding author attests that all listed authors meet authorship criteria and that no others meeting the criteria have been omitted.

Provenance and peer review: commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

