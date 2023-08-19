St. Jude shows cancer resistance protein can have its cake and eat it too





Most new cancer cases are treated with chemotherapy, but humans naturally express proteins that indiscriminately remove chemotherapy drugs from many cells — including tumor cells, which reduces treatment efficacy. New research out of St. Jude, along with Australian and English collaborators, answers how one of these cellular-cleaning proteins, ABCG2, removes many kinds of chemotherapeutics from a cell and how to prevent it, which could improve future anti-cancer therapies. The findings were published today in Nature Communications. Chemotherapy involves a course of one or several drugs that usually take the form of small molecules. However, our body employs a family of proteins called ATP-binding cassettes (ABC) to function as cellular cleaners, responsible for collecting and transporting excess chemicals from the cell. While their cause is a noble one, they often cause a significant issue in chemotherapy — the ABCs, particularly the protein ABCG2, do too good a job of cleaning up the cell and removing the administered drugs, often before they can affect the tumor. “ABCG2 plays a role in clearing toxins and protecting healthy stem cells from chemotherapy and toxic chemotherapeutic agents,” said John Schuetz, Ph.D., St. Jude Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. “We showed a few years ago that ABCG2 levels were quite high in certain subtypes of medulloblastoma, which impacted how much of the drug could get in to kill the cancer cells,” Schuetz said. “In this study, we found why the protein is able to clear out such a broad spectrum of chemo drugs, which can now inform efforts to improve anti-cancer strategies.” Water-loving amino acids hint at mechanism The problem is that ABCG2 excels at its job. This can be disastrous to therapeutic endeavors. No matter how a drug is designed, ABCG2 has the tools to remove it from the cell. Therefore, Schuetz and his colleagues take an interrogative approach to answer how ABCG2 removes chemotherapies from cells by probing the substrate binding site, looking for its tools. “We were completely puzzled by ABCG2’s promiscuity until we did these studies,” Schuetz said. “We found that unlike some of its genetic family members, which have a very hydrophobic binding pocket, the ABCG2 pocket is dotted with hydrophilic residues as well as hydrophobic ones.” ABCs are usually responsible for removing hydrophobic (water-hating) molecules, such as lipids. Other transporters take care of hydrophilic (water-loving) molecules. ABCG2 is unique because it is involved in removing both, making it capable of removing many types of anti-cancer drugs from cells and limiting therapeutic efficacy. In effect, it has more removal tools than its family members. The researchers set out to find the exact residues giving ABCG2 the capability to bind and remove hydrophilic molecules. Two amino acids stand out within the substrate binding site of ABCG2 — a threonine and an asparagine. The distinguishing feature of these amino acids is that they are polar and therefore hydrophilic. To test if these two residues were indeed the culprits for ABCG2’s promiscuity, the researchers turned each amino acid in the substrate binding site one by one into a featureless alanine and observed how each mutation affected the transport of small molecules into cells.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stjude.org/media-resources/news-releases/2023-medicine-science-news/cancer-resistance-protein-can-have-its-cake-and-eat-it-too.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos