Association between thyroid function and diabetes peripheral neuropathy in euthyroid type 2 diabetes mellitus patients

Thyroxine is a hormone synthesized and secreted by thyroid follicular epithelial cells, which is involved in regulating the metabolism of various substances in the body, including lipid synthesis and fat distribution. The study found that 25.7% of subclinical hypothyroidism (SCH) patients had metabolic syndrome (MS)14,15. In patients with T2DM with normal thyroid function, relatively high TSH levels were significantly associated with components of the metabolic syndrome. Patients with high TSH levels are prone to glucose metabolism disorders in the euthyroid people16. In addition, a number of studies have found that the level of thyroid hormone (TH) is related to a variety of chronic complications of diabetes, such as diabetic nephropathy and diabetic retinopathy17,18. It has also been reported that serum FT3 level is related to nerve conduction in diabetic patients, and low FT3 may be a potential risk factor of DPN9. It is known that low levels of FT4 are associated with metabolic syndrome and can aggravate insulin resistance, but whether low levels of FT4 are involved in the occurrence of DPN remains unclear. Therefore, we enrolled 580 inpatients with initial diagnosis of T2DM in this study. According to the medical history, clinical manifestations, and nervous system examination (ankle reflex, acupuncture pain, vibration, pressure, temperature), they were identified as DPN group and Non-DPN group. By analyzing the clinical characteristics, the relationship between thyroid function status determined by routine biochemical indexes of the two groups of patients and the risk factors of DPN were examined, which may provide new ideas for the prevention and treatment of clinical DPN.

The results demonstrated that the levels of AST, α-HBDH, SOD, serum Ca, Cr, UA, RBP, TP, ALB, ALT, and FT4 in DPN group were significantly lower than those in Non-DPN group, but they were within the reference range of normal population. Subsequently, FT4 was used as a variable for correlation analysis, and the results showed that F4 level was significantly positively correlated with Apo A, Apo B, Apo E, TC, TP, PA, ALB and Ca. Abnormal lipid metabolism is known to be one of the diagnostic criteria for metabolic syndrome, which is also a high-risk group for the occurrence of diabetes19. Many studies have found that abnormal lipid metabolism is a risk factor for the occurrence of DPN20. Lipid metabolism disorders can also affect vasodilation and contraction through vasoactive factors such as nitric oxide (NO) and endothelin-1(ET-1)21, thereby injure blood vessels or directly damage the structure and function of nerve cells, leading to or aggravating DPN. TC refers to the cholesterol contained in various lipoproteins in serum. Apo A is the main structural and functional protein of HDL, which regulates cholesterol reverse transport and inflammation by interacting with cell membrane receptors and activating lecithin cholesterol acyltransferase. TH affect lipid metabolism in many ways, such as lipid synthesis, mobilization, and degradation, so thyroid disease is often associated with significant dyslipidemia22. TH is not only associated with changes in the concentration of various lipid components, but also with changes in HDL function23. Therefore, when FT4 level is low in diabetic patients, the synthesis of serum HDL is blocked and its function is inhibited, which accelerates the formation of atherosclerosis and plaques. When the blood vessels of nutrient nerves are stenosis or even occluded, the occurrence of DPN was induced.

TP, ALB and PA have functions such as maintaining normal blood colloid osmotic pressure and pH value, transporting a variety of metabolite, regulating immunity and nutrition. It is known that TH level is affected by TBG, and we found that FT4 level is significantly positively correlated with TP, ALB and PA, which is considered to be related to the increase of microalbumin in diabetic patients. Ca ion was known to participate in the synthesis and release of neurotransmitters, maintain neuromuscular excitability and regulate the synthesis and secretion of hormones important ions. The lack of Ca in the human body could induce neuromuscular stress, and result in severe tetany. FT4 level is positively correlated with serum calcium level. When FT4 is at a low level, serum Ca level also decreases in parallel. Hypocalcemia affects nerve excitation conduction, which promotes the occurrence of DPN.

Finally, the relationship between thyroid function and DPN was analyzed by logistic regression. A stratified analysis of thyroid function in 580 euthyroid patients with T2DM found that the incidence of DPN was significantly increased when FT4 levels were lower than 18.3 pmol/L. We speculated that when FT4 was at a normal low level, it would have an impact on lipid metabolism, serum protein metabolism, oxidative stress and serum Ca level, and accelerate the occurrence of DPN. Patients with T2DM are more likely to develop SCH and hypoFT4 than healthy individuals24,25. It is very necessary to conduct thyroid function screening in T2DM patients. FT4 mainly regulates energy metabolism and is related to oxidative stress26. These results suggested that low-dose levothyroxine treatment can be given according to the thyroid function of patients in the early stage of T2DM, especially in clinical patients with low FT4. Through this treatment strategy, FT4 can be maintained at the upper limit of normal. Moreover, lipid metabolism disorder in T2DM would be improved and oxidative stress responses were inhibited, thus reducing the occurrence of DPN in T2DM.

However, this study has its limitations. First of all, gender representation was not a random division of euthyroid diabetics into subgroups. Secondly, although the patients enrolled in the current study were new-diagnosed diabetes, the patient’s medical history could not be precisely determined as the patient was from a different region.

Collectively, the level of FT4 was negatively correlated with the prevalence of DPN in euthyroid T2DM patients. It is expected to provide a new strategy for the diagnosis and treatment of DPN.