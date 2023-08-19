COVID-19 activity rising in Yolo County – Daily Democrat





Yolo County is closely monitoring an increase in COVID-19 activity locally as similar increases are being observed across California. Rising levels of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Yolo County wastewater have many likely causes, including summer travel, people spending more time near each other indoors due to high outdoor temperatures and new viral variants. In a local press release, Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson emphasized the importance of vigilance and preventive measures as COVID activity is rising. “Through our wastewater monitoring program, we are seeing a significant uptick in levels of the virus that causes COVID-19, especially in Davis and West Sacramento,” Sisson stated. “While the current levels are categorized as medium and not high, we are warning more vulnerable members of the community of the rising risk so they can take actions to protect themselves.” According to WastewaterSCAN, as of Aug. 14, wastewater levels of SARS-CoV-2 in Davis are at their highest since last winter’s surge. COVID-19 activity observed in wastewater is also rising at monitoring sites in West Sacramento, Woodland and Esparto. Residents who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease, who live with people who are at high risk or who simply wish to avoid infection are advised to consider taking precautions at this time. Older adults, persons with underlying health conditions, and those who are immunocompromised are considered to be at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease. Dr. Sisson recommends that concerned individuals take the following preventive measures at this time: Vaccination: Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination. Everyone six months and older is recommended to have received a dose of bivalent vaccine, and persons 65 or older or who are immunocompromised are recommended to have received two bivalent doses. Vaccines remain a key tool in reducing severe illness and hospitalizations.

Wear a Mask: In crowded indoor spaces, wearing a high-quality mask (such as an N95, KN95, or KF94) that fits the face well adds a layer of protection.

Ventilation: When indoors, improve ventilation by using a high-quality filter in the HVAC and by adding a portable HEPA filter in rooms where you spend time with others. When weather permits, opt for outdoor gatherings. Fresh air and open spaces reduce the risk of transmission by maximizing ventilation.

Limit Close Contact: Minimize close contact with individuals outside your household, especially in crowded settings.

Practice Good Hygiene: Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizers are a convenient alternative when soap is not available. Yolo County residents are encouraged to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or fatigue. Persons with symptoms should get tested and follow isolation guidelines if positive. Persons who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home for at least five days to avoid spreading illness; they can end isolation once symptoms improve and they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours without needing a negative test. Persons with COVID-19 should wear a mask around others until day 10, inform their close contacts to get tested after three to five days of exposure, and wear a mask for 10 days. Antigen tests are widely available at retail pharmacies and covered by insurance with no cost-sharing. Free antigen tests and masks are available in outdoor vending machines at the following locations: Davis: Mary L. Stephens Library, 315 E. 14th St.

Esparto: Regional Library, 17065 Yolo Ave.

West Sacramento (Temporarily unavailable): HHSA Campus, 500 Jefferson Blvd.

Winters: City Hall, 318 1st St.

Woodland: La Superior Market, 34 W. Court St. If you test positive and have symptoms, talk to a healthcare provider about antiviral treatments to recover faster and prevent severe disease. Individuals without timely access to a healthcare provider can utilize free virtual COVID-19 telehealth services and medications through Sesame Care by calling 833-686-5051 or visiting their website at SesameCare.com. Anyone seeking guidance on locally available resources for COVID-19 support, including testing, vaccination or other assistance programs, should call 2-1-1. For more information and updates, please visit the official Yolo County COVID-19 website at YoloCounty.org/Coronavirus.

