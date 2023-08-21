CD36 mediates SARS-CoV-2-envelope-protein-induced platelet activation and thrombosis

Patient enrollment

One hundred and forty-five COVID-19 patients were recruited from the isolation ward of Ruijin Hospital (Shanghai, China) between 18 April and 31 May 2022. Fifty-one age- and sex-matched healthy donors were enrolled as controls. All COVID-19 patients met the diagnostic criteria for COVID-19, and SARS-CoV-2 infection was confirmed by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). COVID-19 symptoms were diagnosed as mild (common flu-like symptoms without pneumonia), moderate (mild pneumonia), severe (respiratory frequency ≥30/min, blood oxygen saturation <93% at rest, the ratio of arterial oxygen partial pressure to fractional inspired oxygen [PaO 2 /FiO 2 ] <300, and/or pulmonary inflammation progressing >50% within 24 to 48 h), or critical (respiratory failure, septic shock, and/or multiple organ dysfunction)7. Subsequently, patients with mild or moderate symptoms were classified into the non-severe group, and those with severe or critical symptoms into the severe group. The characteristics of all participants were summarized in Supplementary Table 1. Blood samples from COVID-19 patients at the time of hospital admission or from healthy donors were collected. After centrifugation of the clotting blood, the serum was separated and kept frozen until use. We enrolled a cohort of 91 COVID-19 patients, all of whom had not undergone antiplatelet drug therapy in the one month prior to enrollment. We obtained serum samples to assess the levels of E protein and plasma samples to measure CD62P levels. All the participants in this study were Asians. In this study, sex was not included as a variable in the study design and analysis due to the absence of conclusive evidence suggesting a sex bias in COVID-19 infection at the time of the study. As a result, the researchers chose a consecutive enrollment approach and did not conduct sex selection when enrolling both COVID-19 patients and healthy controls. Since sex was not a targeted variable in the study, the data related to sex-specific differences were not collected or analyzed separately. All participants were recruited under study protocols approved by the Institutional Review Board of Ruijin Hospital (ID: 2022-71), Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. Written informed consent was obtained from all participants.

Measurement of SARS-CoV-2 E protein in serum

An in-house direct enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was performed to measure the serum levels of SARS-CoV-2 E protein. Briefly, standard protein (recombinant SARS-CoV-2 E protein, #RP01263, ABclonal Technology) at an initial concentration of 2000 ng/ml was serially doubling diluted in PBS with 1% bovine serum albumin (BSA) to construct a seven-point standard curve. 96-well plates (Costar) were coated with standard protein or serum from patients or healthy donors overnight at room temperature (RT). After washing with Wash Buffer (PBS with 0.05% Tween 20) three times, a Blocking Buffer (PBS with 5% BSA) was added to the wells for 2 h at RT. The plates were then washed three times. Rabbit anti-SARS-CoV-2 Envelope antibody (4 µg/mL, #NBP3-07959, Novus biologicals) was diluted in Blocking Buffer and added into each well for 2 h at RT. After washing three times, diluted goat anti-rabbit horseradish peroxidase (HRP)-conjugated antibodies (1:1000, #7074S, Cell Signaling Technology) were incubated on the plate for 2 h at RT. The plates were washed to remove unbound antibodies and reacted with peroxidase substrate TMB for 20 min at RT. The reaction was stopped by adding a half volume of 1.0 M sulfuric acid. The optical density was measured at 450 nm with a spectrophotometer. E protein concentrations of patient or healthy control sera were determined by comparing against the standard curve. Data were collected by Gen5 CHS software (version 2.09).

Evaluation of soluble CD62P levels in plasma

The levels of soluble CD62P were measured in plasma from COVID-19 patients using the commercial ELISA kit (#DY137, R&D Systems) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Mice

CD36 knockout (CD36−/−) on C57BL/6 genetic background and C57BL/6 control mice (both male and female, 6–8 weeks, 20–25 g) were purchased from Cyagen Bioscience, Inc.. All animal procedures were performed in accordance and approved by Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. In this study, all animal handling, welfare, monitoring, and euthanasia practices were performed in strict accordance with the ethical guidelines. More specifically, mice were housed in a specific pathogen-free environment on 12-h light/dark cycles with free access to food and water, ambient temperature 22–24 °C, and humidity 50–70%. Mice were handled using tunnels or an open hand approach instead of being picked up by the tail, aiming to minimize stress and promote their well-being. Animals were regularly monitored by qualified personnel to ensure their health and well-being. If necessary, euthanasia was performed using CO 2 inhalation, following approved protocols. All animal experiments were performed in a randomized and blinded manner. In this study involving a mouse experiment, the consideration of sex as a variable in the study design and analysis was omitted due to the limited availability of evidence suggesting sex-based differences in COVID-19 pathogenesis in mice. As a result, we presented the data in an aggregated manner for sex. Measured values were excluded in case of technical failure during the experiment. At least five mice were used for each group. The numbers of mice for each experiment were shown in the respective Figure.

Platelet aggregation assay

Human blood was collected from the antecubital vein into a blood collection tube containing buffered sodium citrate. Washed platelets were separated from platelet-rich plasma (PRP) by centrifugation at 1000 × g for 10 min and resuspended in Tyrode buffer. Mouse platelets were isolated as described previously48,49. Washed platelets were adjusted to approximately 3 × 108 platelets per microliter. Platelets were incubated with SARS-CoV-2 E protein (#RP01263, ABclonal Technology) or S protein (#RP01283LQ, ABclonal Technology) for 5 min at 37 °C before starting each functional assay. P38 inhibitors (SB203580, Selleck Chemicals) or Anti-CD36 antibodies (10 µg/mL, FA6-152, #ab17044, Abcam) were incubated with platelets for 10 min before being treated with the E protein. Aggregation of platelets in response to ADP was measured in a lumi-aggregometer (Chrono-Log, Havertown, PA) under stirring conditions (900 rpm) at 37 °C. Data were recorded by using Aggrolink software (ChronoLog, USA).

Platelet spreading assay

Analysis of platelet spreading was processed as described50. After preincubation, platelets were allowed to adhere to immobilized fibrinogen (20 μg/ml) on glass slides for 20, 40 or 60 min at 37 °C. Spreading platelets were fixed, permeabilized, and stained with rhodamine-conjugated phalloidin and captured with a Zeiss microscope. The platelet area was quantified using the Image J software (v2.9.0, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD).

Clot retraction

Washed platelets adjusted to approximately 3 × 108 platelets were subjected to preincubation, mixing 100 μl platelets with 300 μl human platelet-poor plasma (PPP). The clot retraction was induced by stimulation of thrombin (1 U/ml) at 37 °C and monitored by taking photographs at indicated time points (20, 40 or 60 min).

Fibrinogen binding and P-selectin exposure assay

For fibrinogen (Fg) binding and P-selectin exposure assay, pretreated platelets were incubated with PE-conjugated anti-CD62P antibodies (1:100, clone AK-4, #555524, Becton Dickinson Biosciences) and AF647 conjugated Fg (1:50, #F35200, Life Technologies) for 20 min at room temperature and measured by a flow cytometer (FACS CantoII, Becton Dickinson). To determine the platelet purity, washed human platelets were incubated with APC-conjugated anti-CD41 antibodies (1:100, clone HIP8, #559777, Becton Dickinson Biosciences) and FITC-conjugated anti-CD45 antibodies (1:100, clone HI30(RUO), #555482, Becton Dickinson Biosciences) for 20 min at room temperature before measurement. Data collection was performed by BD FACSDiva software (version 8.0.1).

Platelet RNA sequencing

Platelets isolated from healthy volunteers were incubated with or without SARS-CoV-2 E protein at 37 °C. Platelet RNA was extracted using the miRNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Total RNA was qualified and quantified using a Nano Drop and Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA, USA). RNA sequencing was performed on the BGISEQ500 platform (BGI-Shenzhen, China) and the sequencing reads were filtered with SOAPnuke (v1.5.2). Clean reads were mapped to the reference genome (genome version # GCF_000001405.39_GRCh38.p13) using HISAT2 (v2.0.4). Differential expression genes (DEGs) analysis was carried out by DESeq2 (v1.4.5) with log 2 foldchange (log 2 FC) > 1.0 and adjusted P value < 0.05. GO enrichment analyses were performed online at http://www.geneontology.org/.

His-tag pull-down assay and mass spectrometry

His pull-down assay was performed using PierceTM His Protein Interaction Pull-down Kit (#21277, Thermo ScientificTM) according to the manufacturer’s instructions with minor modification51. Briefly, protein lysate was prepared from platelets isolated from healthy volunteers. His-tagged SARS-CoV-2 E protein was incubated with HisPur cobalt resin for 1 h at 4 °C. After washing, the platelet lysate was added to the resin containing the immobilized His-tagged E protein and incubated at 4 °C for 2 h, after which the binding complex was eluted. The elution samples were subjected to SDS-PAGE for immunoblotting or mass spectrometry (MS).

Gel pieces were excised from SDS-PAGE gels and de-stained. Subsequently, the gel pieces were dehydrated using a vacuum centrifuge. The proteins within the gel were subjected to reduction, followed by alkylation. Next, the gel pieces were subjected to overnight digestion with trypsin at a concentration of 12.5 ng/μl. The resulting peptides were extracted using 60% ACN with 0.1% trifluoroacetic acid (TFA). The extracts were pooled together and then completely dried using a vacuum centrifuge. The peptide mixture was analyzed with a C18-reversed phase analytical column (Thermo ScientificTM EASY Column, 10 cm long, 75 μm inner diameter, 3 μm resin) and a Q Exactive mass spectrometer that was coupled to Easy nLc (Thermo ScientificTM). MS data was acquired using a data-dependent top 20 method, selecting abundant precursor ions from the survey scan (300–1800 m/z) for HCD fragmentation. Parameters included an AGC target of 1e6, maximum inject time of 50 ms, and one scan range. A dynamic exclusion of 30.0 s was applied. The initial files underwent processing followed by database screening with MASCOT engine (Matrix Science, London, UK; version 2.2). For protein identification, the following options were used. Enzyme=Trypsin, Missed cleavage = 2, Fixed modification: Carbamidomethyl (C), Dynamical modifications: oxidation (M), acetyl (K) (protein N-term). In-gel digestion, MS analysis, and database searching were done by Shanghai Applied Protein Technology Company (Shanghai, China)52.

The data of the membrane proteins were searched against the UniprotKB Human Reference Proteome database (http://www.uniprot.org/, up to date as of December 10, 2021), and the search results were filtered by peptides ≥ 2 (Supplementary Table 2).

To confirm CD36 protein as the binding protein in the complex pulled down by His-tagged E protein, the recombinant human CD36 protein (10 μg, #CP94, Novoprotein) was incubated with the resin containing the immobilized His-tagged E protein (10 μg, #RP01263, ABclonal Technology) for 2 h at 4 °C and then eluted. The elution samples were analyzed by SDS-PAGE and the presence of CD36 was verified by immunoblotting.

Surface plasmon resonance (SPR)

SPR experiments were performed on Biacore 8K (GE Healthcare) Instrument at 25 °C using diluted PBS-P buffer (#273923, Cytiva). His-tagged recombinant SARS-CoV-2 E protein was captured on NTA chips (60 s, 10 µl/min, 30 µg/mL). Serial dilutions of recombinant Human CD36 protein were injected, ranging in concentrations from 400 nM to 12.5 nM for parallel kinetics experiments. The surface was regenerated in 350 mM EDTA (60 s, 30 µl/min). Reference-substrated curves were fitted to a 1:1 binding model using Biacore Insight Evaluation Software (v3.0.12).

Co-immunoprecipitation

The SARS-CoV-2 E protein and recombinant human CD36 protein mixtures were pretreated with protein G-agarose beads for 1 h at 4 °C. After centrifugation, the supernatants were incubated with anti-CD36 antibodies (10 µg/mL, FA6-152, #ab17044, Abcam) or isotype IgG (10 µg/mL, clone G3A1, #5415, Cell Signaling Technology) for 2 h, and then incubated with protein G-agarose beads overnight on a rocker at 4 °C. The beads were then harvested and rinsed 3 times with weak RIPA lysis buffer. Bead-captured E protein or CD36 was detected by immunoblotting.

Western blot

The resting platelets or aggregated platelets were added to the same volume of lysis buffer containing 1% protease inhibitor mixture (Sigma, St. Louis, MO, USA). Next, the samples were incubated on ice for 20 min. Equivalent amounts of samples were separated by SDS-PAGE, and protein expression was quantified by western blotting with targeted antibodies53. Anti-phospho-p38 (1:1000, clone D3F9, #4511, CST), anti-p38 (1:1000, clone D13E1, #8690, CST), anti-phospho-NF-κB p65 (1:1000, clone 93H1, #3033, CST), anti-NF-κB p65 (1:1000, clone D14E12, #8242, CST), anti-phospho-ERK (1:1000, clone D13.14.4E, #4370, CST), anti-ERK (1:1000, clone 137F5, #4695, CST), anti-phospho-JNK (1:1000, clone 81E11, #4668, CST), anti-JNK (1:1000, clone 56G8, #9258, CST), anti-ICAM-1 (1:1000, #4915, CST), anti-VCAM-1(1:1000, clone E1E8X, #13662, CST), anti-human CD36 (1 µg/mL, #MAB1955, R&D Systems), anti-mouse CD36 (1 µg/mL, SMφ, #sc-7309, Santa Cruz), anti-His-Tag (1:2000, clone AMC0149, #AE003, ABclonal Technology), anti-Human IgG Fc (HRP)(1:3000, #ab97225, Abcam), and biotin-conjugated anti-SARS-CoV-2 envelope (1 µg/mL, #ab284658, Abcam) antibodies were used as primary antibodies. Anti-β-actin antibody (1:2000, #AF5003, Beyotime Biotechnology) was used as an internal control. HRP-conjugated anti-rabbit IgG (1:5000, #7074 S, CST), HRP-labeled anti-Mouse IgG (1:1000, #A0216, Beyotime Biotechnology), and HRP-linked anti-rat IgG (1:3000, #7077, CST) were used as secondary antibodies. Data were collected by GeneSys software (v1.8.6.0) and analyzed by Image J software (v2.9.0).

Interaction of E protein with CD36 in a solid phase assay

A solid-phase assay was performed as described37. Briefly, soluble recombinant CD36 (100 μl at 1 μg/ml, #CP94, Novoprotein) in bicarbonate buffer (PH = 9.6) was coated in 96-well plates. After saturation, the E protein (10-1000 ng/ml, #RP01263, ABclonal Technology) was added for 2 h at 37 °C. CD36-E complex was incubated with rabbit anti-SARS-CoV-2 Envelope antibody (4 µg/mL, #NBP3-07959, Novus biologicals) followed by goat anti-rabbit HRP-conjugated antibodies (1:1000, #7074 S, Cell Signaling Technology). After reacting with TMB and stopping the reaction, the optical density was measured at 450 nm with a spectrophotometer.

Pulmonary embolism model

A pulmonary embolism model was processed as described34. Age- and sex-matched, 6- to 8-week-old WT mice and CD36−/− mice were used. Each mouse was intravenously administered with SARS-CoV-2 E protein (0.5, 1, 2, or 4 μg per mouse, #RP01263, ABclonal Technology). For dose translation between laboratory animals and human in drug development, the dose in mouse were estimated by multiplying weight by 12.335. By this criterion, when injected at 0.5 μg per mouse, the resulting concentration in the mice was comparable to 30 ng/ml of E protein in the serum of COVID-19 patients. PBS was used as a negative control. At 4 h post-administration, mice were anesthetized with 2% isoflurane, and a mixture of collagen (170 μg/kg) and epinephrine (60 μg/kg) in 100 μL PBS was injected into the tail vein to induce pulmonary embolism34. The mice were euthanized at 5 min post-injection, and the lungs were perfused and fixed in 4% formaldehyde solution for further hematoxylin/eosin and immunofluorescence staining.

Inferior vena cava (IVC) stenosis model

An IVC stenosis model was performed as described54. Both WT mice and CD36−/− mice were injected with PBS or SARS-CoV-2 E protein (4 μg per mouse, #RP01263, ABclonal Technology) through the tail vein for 4 h. After treatment, mice were anesthetized with 2% isoflurane, and then IVC and lateral branches were exposed after a careful laparotomy. After ligation of all lateral branches of IVC and separation of IVC from the aorta, a ligature with a 7-0 suture was fastened around the IVC over a blunted 30-gauge needle. The needle was then gently removed to restore partial blood flow and the abdominal cavity was closed completely. The mice were euthanized after 18 h, and the thrombus was harvested, photographed, and weighed. The thrombus was fixed in 4% formaldehyde for further immunofluorescence staining. To observe the effect of SB203580 (the p38 inhibitor) in the IVC model, mice were intraperitoneally pretreated with the SB203580 (10 mg/kg) or DMSO (negative control) 2 h before administration of the E protein.

Immunofluorescence staining

Immunofluorescence assay of mouse lungs and thrombi from IVC was performed on 5 μm sections embedded in paraffin after fixation in 4% paraformaldehyde. The sections were subjected to de-paraffinization, heat-induced antigen retrieval and incubation with blocking solution as described55. For detection of CD41, rat anti-CD41 antibody (1:200, clone MWReg30, #553847, Becton Dickinson Biosciences) conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 by using Alexa Fluor™ 488 Antibody Labeling Kit (#A20181, Invitrogen) was utilized. For detection of CD36 and E protein, mouse anti-CD36 (1 µg/mL, SMφ, #sc-7309, Santa Cruz) and rabbit anti-SARS-CoV-2 E antibodies (0.5 µg/mL, #NBP3-07060, Novus biologicals) were used, followed by incubation with secondary antibodies conjugated to CY3 (1:500, #AP132C, Sigma-Aldrich) and CY5 (1:1000, #AP500S, Sigma-Aldrich), respectively. Nuclear counterstaining was performed using DAPI (Invitrogen). The slides were examined by a Pannoramic MIDI scanner (3DHISTECH).

To perform platelet immunofluorescence staining, we isolated human platelets from both COVID-19 patients and healthy donors. These platelets were washed with PBS and cultured on glass slides coated with 20 μg/ml of fibrinogen. The cultures were maintained at 37 °C for 60 min. Subsequently, the spreading platelets were fixed, blocked, and stained using unconjugated anti-CD36 (1 µg/mL, FA6-152, #ab17044, Abcam) and anti-SARS-CoV-2 E (0.5 µg/mL, #NBP3-07060, Novus biologicals) antibodies. To visualize the staining, we utilized Alexa Fluor 488-conjugated (1:500, #A0423, Beyotime Biotechnology) and Alexa Fluor 594-conjugated secondary antibodies (1:200, #33212ES60, YEASEN), respectively. The resulting images were captured using a Zeiss microscope and analyzed using Image J software (v2.9.0, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD).

Statistical analysis

Statistical analyses were performed using SPSS 26 (SPSS, Chicago, IL). Data were presented as the means ± SEM or means ± SD as indicated. Data were tested for normality and equal variance before parametric analysis. The Student t test, 1-way ANOVA, 2-way ANOVA, Kruskal–Wallis test, Mann–Whitney U test, Spearman’s correlation test, Pearson’s correlation test or Fisher’s exact test were used, as appropriate. The statistical analysis method used for each experiment was indicated in the legend section. Graphs were generated using GraphPad Prism 9 Software. FlowJo V10.4.0 was used for flow cytometry analysis. All tests were 2-sided. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.