Overdose death rate is lower on the Central Coast, new database finds





IN HOLLISTER FELIX CORTEZ.. DRUG OVERDOSES HAVE KILLED MORE THAN A MILLION PEOPLE IN THE U.S. SINCE 1999. A MAJORITY OF THE DEATHS….DRIVEN BY THE POWERFUL SYNTHETIC OPIOID FENTANYL. AND TONIGHT — A NEW NATIONWIDE DATABASE IS REVEALING THE FULL SCOPE OF THE CRISIS… AND HOW OUR LOCAL COUNTIES COMPARE TO OTHER COUNTIES IN CALIFORNIA.. ACTION NEWS 8 REPORTER CHRISTIAN BALDERAS IS LIVE IN STUDIO WITH MORE. CHRISTIAN? SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY NOW HAS ONE OF THE HIGHEST DRUG OVERDOSE RATES IN THE COUNTRY….AMONG 145 LARGE COUNTIES, IT RANKED 7TH IN A NEW DATABASE LAUNCHED TODAY BY THE SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE. STATEWIDE…AND NATIONWIDE…THE STATS ARE STILL GRIM, BUT HERE ON THE CENTRAL COAST, THE DEATH RATE IS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER. IN 2022, 89 PEOPLE IN MONTEREY COUNTY DIED OF AN OVERDOSE, EQUATING TO A DEATH RATE OF 20.6 PER 100 THOUSAND — ACCORDING TO A NEW REPORT BY THE SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE. THE NUMBER NOT ANY BETTER IN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY WHERE THERE WERE 94 FATALITIES. <IT’S HEARTBREAKING I THINK FIRST OF ALL EVEN 5 PERCENT IS TOO MUCH> IN THE PAST 8 YEARS, OVERDOSE DEATHS HAVE MORE THAN DOUBLED NATIONWIDE…AND COUNTIES ON THE CENTRAL COAST HAVE INCREASED AS WELL. ER DOCTOR ERICA LAK AT SALINAS VALLEY HEALTH SAYS IT IS SHOCKING BUT NOT SURPRISING. <I CAME TO MONTEREY COUNTY IN 2016 IT USED TO BE MAYBE IN ONCE A COUPLE OF YEARS I WOULD SEE A YOUNG PERSON OR A YOUTH OVERDOSE AND SUICIDALITY> <AND NOW WE PROBABLY SEE IT TWICE A WEEK.> THE DEATH TOLL IS SEEMINGLY GRIM, BUT IN STARK CONTRAST FROM SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY WHICH HAS ONE OF THE HIGHEST MORTALITY RATES IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY….WITH AT LEAST 589 DEATHS IN 2022…WITH A MORTALITY RATE EQUATING TO ABOUT ONE PERSON DYING A DAY. BUT, MONTEREY COUNTY HAS ONE OF THE áLOWEST DEATH RATES IN CALIFORNIA. ADDICTION MEDICINE DOCTORS AT MONTEREY’S MONTAGE HEALTH…HAVE BEEN AT THE FOREFRONT OF THE LOCAL CRISIS. <WHEN WE STARTED THIS WORK IN 2013 MONTEREY COUNTY WAS TOP THIRD OF ALL THE COUNTIES IN CALIFORNIA IN TERMS OF OVERDOSE FATALITY RATE, AND NOW WE’RE NEAR THE BOTTOM. AND WE’VE BEEN THEIR SINCE 2018.> BUT THAT PROGRESS, CHALLENGED BY THE ARRIVAL OF FENTANYL. <WHAT’S CHANGED IN 2019 WHEN FENTANYL CAME TO OUR COMMUNITY IT CAME IN EVERY COMMUNITY IT CAME EVERYWHERE. SO OUR NUMBERS STAYED DOWN BUT LIKE EVERYONE ELSE OUR NUMBERS WENT UP> THAT STORY, COMMON THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY, WITH THE SF CHRONICLE’S REPORT FINDING THAT THE SURGE IN OVERDOSES AND THE GEOGRAPHIC SPREAD OF FENTANYL ARE CORRELATED, IMPACTING COMMUNITIES BOTH BIG AND SMALL. IN MONTEREY COUNTY, 26 PERCENT OF OVERDOSE DEATHS ARE ATTRIBUTED TO A SYNTHETIC OPIOID LIKE FENTANYL. EVEN HIGHER AT 66 PERCENT IN SANTA CRUZ, AND SAN FRANCISCO IS AT 69 PERCENT

Since 2015, fatal overdoses have more than doubled across the country, a new database released by the San Francisco Chronicle found—using data from the Center for Disease Control. On the Central Coast, the mortality rate is significantly lower compared to much of California. According to the database, the 2022 overdose mortality rate, per 100,000 people is as follows: Monterey: 20.6, 89 deaths Santa Cruz: 35.6, 94 deathsSan Benito: 16.3, 11 deaths This is in stark contrast to San Francisco County's mortality rate: 72.9, 589 deaths. It has one of the highest overdose mortality rates in the country, ranking seventh among 145 counties with at least 500,000 people, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. To access the database, click here.

