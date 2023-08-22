NUS researchers harness nature’s design to develop novel pressure sensor





Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have developed a novel aero-elastic pressure sensor, called ‘eAir’. This technology can be applied to minimally-invasive surgeries and implantable sensors by directly addressing the challenges associated with existing pressure sensors. The eAir sensor promises increased precision and reliability across medical applications. It can potentially transform laparoscopic surgeries by enabling tactile feedback for surgeons, allowing more precise manipulation of patient tissues. In addition, the sensor can improve patient experiences by offering a less invasive means of monitoring intracranial pressure (ICP), a key health metric for individuals with neurological conditions. Led by Associate Professor Benjamin Tee from the NUS College of Design and Engineering and NUS Institute for Health Innovation & Technology, the research team’s findings were recently published in scientific journal Nature Materials on 17 August 2023. From lotus leaf to laboratory: Harnessing nature’s design Conventional pressure sensors frequently struggle with accuracy. They have trouble delivering consistent readings, often returning varying results when the same pressure is applied repeatedly and can overlook subtle changes in pressure -; all of which can lead to significant errors. They are also typically made from stiff and mechanically inflexible materials. To address these challenges in pressure sensing, the NUS team drew inspiration from a phenomenon known as the ‘lotus leaf effect’ -; a unique natural phenomenon where water droplets effortlessly roll off the leaf’s surface, made possible by its minuscule, water-repelling structures. Mimicking this effect, the team has engineered a pressure sensor designed to significantly improve the sensing performance. The sensor, akin to a miniature ‘capacity meter’, can detect minute pressure changes -; mirroring the sensitivity of a lotus leaf to the extremely light touch of a water droplet.” Benjamin Tee, Associate Professor, NUS College of Design and Engineering and NUS Institute for Health Innovation & Technology Employing an innovative ‘air spring’ design, the eAir sensor houses a trapped layer of air, forming an air-liquid interface upon contact with the sensor’s liquid. As external pressure increases, this air layer compresses. A surface treatment results in a frictionless movement of the interface within the sensor, triggering a change in electrical signals that accurately reflects the exerted pressure. Using this design, the natural water-repelling capabilities of the lotus leaf have been reimagined as a simple yet elegant pressure-sensing tool. The eAir devices can be made relatively small – at a few millimeters in size – and this comparable to existing pressure sensors. Potential game-changing advancement for minimally invasive surgeries The real-world applications of this novel technology are wide-ranging. For instance, in laparoscopic surgeries where precise tactile feedback is indispensable, incorporating eAir sensors could lead to safer surgical procedures, ultimately enhancing patient recovery and prognosis. “Conducting surgeries with graspers presents its unique challenges. Precise control and accurate perception of the forces applied are critical, but traditional tools can sometimes fall short, making surgeons rely heavily on experience, and even intuition. The introduction of soft and readily integrable eAir sensors, however, could be a game-changer,” said Assoc Prof Tee, who is also from the NUS Department of Materials Science and Engineering. “When surgeons perform minimally-invasive surgery such as laparoscopic or robotic surgery, we can control the jaws of the graspers, but we are unable to feel what the end-effectors are grasping. Hence, surgeons have to rely on our sense of sight and years of experience to make a judgment call about critical information that our sense of touch could otherwise provide,” explained Dr KAAN Hung Leng, Consultant, Department of General Surgery at the National University Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. Dr Kaan, who is not involved in the research project, elaborated, “The haptic or tactile feedback provided by smart pressure sensors has the potential to revolutionize the field of minimally-invasive surgery. For example, information about whether a tissue that is being grasped is hard, firm or soft provides an additional and important source of information to aid surgeons in making prudent decisions during a surgery. Ultimately, these intra-operative benefits have the potential to translate into improved surgical and patient outcomes.” Additionally, eAir presents an opportunity to improve the process of monitoring intracranial pressure -; the pressure within the skull that can influence brain health. Similarly, by offering a minimally invasive solution, the technology could transform patient experiences in the management of brain-related conditions, ranging from severe headaches to potential brain damage. Source: National University of Singapore (NUS) Journal reference: Cheng, W., et al. (2023). Frictionless multiphasic interface for near-ideal aero-elastic pressure sensing. Nature Materials. doi.org/10.1038/s41563-023-01628-8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230821/NUS-researchers-harness-natures-design-to-develop-novel-pressure-sensor.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos