Health
What to Know About the Latest Covid Wave in New York City
Do you know a friend or co-worker who has recently come down with Covid? Do you have a sore throat or sniffles yourself?
Figuring out whether Covid is rising in the city — and whether you might have come down with it — has become trickier lately as the pandemic response winds down. What is clear is that the city is experiencing a new wave, with nearly 700 cases recorded in mid-August. The cases appear to be lower than waves during the previous two summers, but they are undoubtedly an undercount since many people are relying on at-home tests.
But even if getting an accurate picture of the extent of the pandemic is more difficult these days, it is still possible to find tests and get treatment, often for free. Here is what to do and where to go if you are worried you might be sick.
How bad is the current Covid wave?
This summer has seen a rise in cases, but it has not been as bad as the previous two summers.
New coronavirus cases have been steadily rising since July, according to data from the New York City Health Department. The seven-day average of total cases, which includes confirmed and probable cases, was 289 on May 16, compared to 672 on Aug. 14.
Hospitalizations in the city have remained relatively low, however. About 40 people on average were hospitalized with Covid each day in mid-August, and more than 400 people were in the hospital with Covid at that point. Deaths have also remained relatively low, at about one a day, on average.
New Yorkers can also see the latest trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past three months on the city’s Health Department’s website.
Where can you get Covid tests now?
A number of city-run locations still offer free or low-cost lab and home tests, the Health Department notes on its website — at least “while supplies last.”
There are more than 200 pickup sites where New Yorkers can get tests, and city residents, regardless of immigration status, can also book an appointment for a free Covid-19 test at Health Department sites throughout the city. People who go there can expect their results within 24 hours or less. Public schools may still offer tests to students and staff who are experiencing Covid symptoms or who have been exposed to a known case.
At-home tests are also available for purchase at pharmacies, although private insurance may no longer reimburse for them. Check first to see if tests are covered by your insurance company.
Some New Yorkers may be tempted to dust off an expired at-home rapid test if they start to feel symptoms, but officials say that is a bad idea, since expired tests can yield inaccurate results. But before you throw your old tests out, check the Food and Drug Administration’s website to see if their expiration date has been extended.
What should I do if I get sick now?
Most New Yorkers have built up immunity to Covid at this point in the pandemic, and many cases are mild, but infections can still be dangerous for some people and long Covid also remains a risk.
Paxlovid is still an option for eligible New Yorkers who test positive, and remains free “for now,” according to the Health Department’s website. New Yorkers in search of treatment should visit the Covid-19 Test to Treat Locator website or call 212-COVID-19. The city’s public hospitals will also prescribe that treatment for free, along with other treatments for low to no cost, officials said.
New Yorkers should also wear a mask for 10 days after testing positive or after being exposed to someone who has.
What should we be doing to prevent Covid these days?
Masking is still a good idea, health officials say. New Yorkers should consider wearing a mask if they are in crowded indoor public settings, such as on public transit or when shopping in crowded stores. Officials also encourage people to wear a mask if they are at high-risk for severe Covid or if they spend time with people who are.
Getting a booster is good idea, too, although you should consider both the timing of your last shot and your last bout with Covid before you do.
New York City health officials note that, according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Yorkers over the age of 6 are up-to-date on their vaccinations if they have received one dose of the bivalent Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
But people who are 65 and older and people who have a weakened immune system can get additional doses. Health officials encourage those who have questions about how many doses to get to ask their health care providers.
New Yorkers can search for locations where they can get vaccines on the city’s Vaccine Finder website. The website lists, among other information, whether appointments are necessary and which vaccines are available.
Sharon Otterman contributed reporting.
