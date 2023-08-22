What to Know About the Latest Covid Wave in New York City

Do you know a friend or co-worker who has recently come down with Covid? Do you have a sore throat or sniffles yourself?

Figuring out whether Covid is rising in the city — and whether you might have come down with it — has become trickier lately as the pandemic response winds down. What is clear is that the city is experiencing a new wave, with nearly 700 cases recorded in mid-August. The cases appear to be lower than waves during the previous two summers, but they are undoubtedly an undercount since many people are relying on at-home tests.

But even if getting an accurate picture of the extent of the pandemic is more difficult these days, it is still possible to find tests and get treatment, often for free. Here is what to do and where to go if you are worried you might be sick.

How bad is the current Covid wave?

This summer has seen a rise in cases, but it has not been as bad as the previous two summers.

New coronavirus cases have been steadily rising since July, according to data from the New York City Health Department. The seven-day average of total cases, which includes confirmed and probable cases, was 289 on May 16, compared to 672 on Aug. 14.