Houston’s wastewater shows significant spike in COVID cases – Houston Public Media

Houston’s wastewater is seeing an increase of COVID-19 as classes are beginning for students across the city.

Two months ago, the viral load in the wastewater was at 56% of what it was in July of 2020. As of August 7, the viral load in the wastewater has jumped to 239% of the same baseline.

David Persse with the city of Houston has tracked the numbers over the past three years. He said many people have learned to deal with the virus, similarly to how they might be used to the flu.

“We’ve been dealing with [the flu] for centuries,” he said. “So our bodies have some degree of inherent immunity to it either because we were infected before, or we had been getting flu shots, or both. But with COVID it was a completely different virus.”

Persse says hospitalizations are nowhere near the amount of people there were during the beginning of the pandemic, and the majority of people are sent home after treatment.

Dr. Luis Ostrosky is the infectious disease specialist with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann. He said vaccines and natural infection have helped with this.

“But I don’t want people to think, ‘oh this is just a cold, and nothing’s going to happen to me’, because we still have people in the ICU on a ventilator,” he said.

Ostrosky said a new booster shot could be released sometime in the fall for people who have already received COVID-19 vaccines in the past. The CDC still recommends anyone aged 6 years and older should get an updated vaccine.