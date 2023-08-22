Larimer County reports first West Nile death; Fort Collins to spray

On the same day Larimer County announced the death of a person infected with West Nile virus, the city of Fort Collins announced it will spray for mosquitoes again this weekend.

A 66-year-old person died after being hospitalized since the end of July with neuroinvasive West Nile virus, according to a news release from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. It was the first death due to West Nile virus in the county this season. No further details were given.

“We are saddened to report the passing of one of our residents,” Tom Gonzales, Larimer County public health director, said in the news release. “Unfortunately, we will likely continue to see cases of West Nile Virus for the next month or two. We continue to see positive pools of mosquitoes from the weekly trapping and testing.”

In Larimer County, there have been 29 confirmed cases this year, including eight hospitalizations, the health department reported.

Where will Fort Collins spray this time?

Spraying of a permethrin-based mist will occur from 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, to 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, within the borders of Taft Hill Road on the west to College Avenue on the east, and from Horsetooth Road on the north to city limits on the south, which includes the Registry Ridge, Ridgewood Hills and Shenandoah neighborhoods.

This will be the sixth time the city has sprayed this season, and it’ll be the third time some of these neighborhoods have been sprayed this summer.

The decision to spray for Culex mosquitoes can be made once the vector index in a five-trap area reaches 0.75, according to city policy.

The highest vector index for a five-trap area in southwest Fort Collins was 1.13, according to data posted on the city’s website Tuesday. The overall vector index for areas in Fort Collins, as of Tuesday, is:

Northwest: 0.28

0.28 Northeast: 0.73

0.73 Southeast: 0.08

0.08 Southwest: 0.74

Culex mosquitoes are the type that carry West Nile virus. The vector index estimates levels of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes and potential risk of human transmission.

How many West Nile cases are there in Colorado?

In the state of Colorado, there have been three deaths due to West Nile virus this year, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The first death was reported in Weld County on Aug. 4.

There are 72 cases of reported West Nile virus in Colorado, according to state data. Forty-one people have required hospitalization.

“That’s a sharp increase from the beginning of last week when there were 36 human cases, including one death, and 19 people hospitalized,” said AnneMarie Harper, communications director for the Colorado Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response. “This is also more cases than we would typically see at this time of year.”

Data from the past five years shows an average of two cases having been reported by this week of the summer.

A wet spring and summer are contributing to an influx in breeding of Culex mosquitoes, the type that carry West Nile virus, according to health officials.

How can I prepare for spraying?

To minimize pesticide exposure, residents and their pets should stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed for 30 to 60 minutes after spraying, the city recommends. Residents can further minimize pesticide exposure by covering organic gardens, ponds and water features with a sheet or tarp.

The contractor, Vector Disease Control International, will adjust its schedule to spray after the conclusion of any scheduled outdoor events going on through the city’s parks and recreation departments, Poudre School District or Colorado State University, according to the city.

On the day of the fogging operation, you can track fogging trucks in real time at www.fcgov.com/westnile/.

Who is most at risk of suffering from West Nile virus

Those ages 50 and older and those who have serious diseases and immune disorders are more likely than younger patients to have the most severe forms of the disease, according to Larimer County health department.

Chances of suffering the ill effects of West Nile virus

One in 150 people infected with West Nile virus will develop severe illness. Symptoms develop three to 14 days after infection and can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These symptoms may last several weeks, and neurological effects may be permanent.

20% of those who become infected develop symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back.

80% who are infected with the virus will not show any symptoms.

What you can do to reduce mosquitoes and their bites

Culex mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as 2 inches of water.

Drain items such as bird baths, containers and kiddie pools.

Use DEET or other effective mosquito repellent.

Avoid exposure during peak Culex mosquito feeding times, which are dusk through dawn.

Wear long sleeves and pants to reduce skin exposure.

Coloradoan reporter Miles Blumhardt contributed to this report.