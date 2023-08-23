Is that a highlighter? No it’s a vape





SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) – There’s a new warning for parents and teachers to check their kid’s backpacks because while some school supplies may look like the real thing, it could be entirely something else. A product called the highlight vape looks just like a normal highlighter, making it easy for kids to take in and use at school. Highlighter vapes are easy to get. A kid can lie about their age online and shop for the newest scent and color. “These products are prevented from coming on the market. Any of these devices are being sold and are available widely in stores and online so that people can easily access them. There are whole teams of creators looking to get the next best product,” said Melissa Moore, owner and prevention specialist with M3 Consulting LLC. Moore, who is a public health coordinator, says it’s easy to think of vaping as harmless, but in reality it’s just the opposite. “People don’t what it is that they are actually getting and I think that’s one of the hazards with vapes is the way they are created. They’re meant to be able to draw in with very little discomfort and that nicotine is one of the most powerful stimuli that we can introduce into our body,” said Moore. The DC Everest School District has certain rules when it comes to vaping. If a student gets caught they get a citation. However, it’s not just about punishment, the district wants to prevent addiction. “I know the district has talked about getting resources after, AODA, talking with counselors, the after effects, not just slapping a ticket or consequence on them and letting them right back out with no support systems,” said School Resource Officer Abby Behnke of the Everest Metro Police Department. Behnke works with students every day. She said vaping is affecting their education and it’s also impacting their social life. “I’ve had conflicts at school because of best friends. Whether it’s in school or out of school and it’s a weight on their shoulders. It’s bad for them and I don’t want to be associated. You know, it’s the conflict between people,” Behnke added. Medical experts are still learning about the long-term health effects of E-cigarettes. According to the CDC, some of the ingredients in vapes or E-cigarettes could be harmful to the lungs long term. Most products have recently been regulated by the FDA to only be sold to people 21 years and older. However, products like the highlight vape can be accessed by younger kids, leading to a growing concern about their popularity. Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsaw.com/2023/08/23/is-that-highlighter-no-its-vape/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos