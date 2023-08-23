New science officer at La Jolla Institute for Immunology





Immunologist Shane Crotty, whose work was pivotal in deciphering the immune system’s response to novel coronavirus, will serve as the new chief scientific officer for La Jolla Institute for Immunology. The research institution announced Tuesday that the well-known researcher will succeed fellow immunologist Mitchell Kronenberg, filling the role starting Sept. 1. Kronenberg, whose lab investigates the function of disease-fighting natural killer T-cells, will remain at LJI. There was immediate applause from those who have followed Crotty’s work, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic. “He is basically the world’s leading scientist on cellular immunology for infectious disease,” wrote Dr. David “Davey” Smith, head of the division of infectious diseases at UC San Diego. “His work has been instrumental in our understanding of how T-cells fight COVID and HIV. “Such foundational knowledge is needed to make better vaccines and therapies.” In a statement, immunologist Erica Ollman Saphire, LJI’s president and CEO, said that Crotty has proven that he is the right person to lead the institute’s overall scientific strategy. “Shane is an insightful and creative thinker, with an exceptional breadth and depth of knowledge,” Ollman Saphire said. “He deeply understands all the research of the institute and the opportunities that it creates for human health.” Crotty said he believes that research on how the human immune system interacts with everything from infectious diseases to cancerous cells has reached an inflection point that makes him excited to take on the role of chief scientific officer. The collection of experts that the organization has assembled, he said, presents a rare opportunity to collaborate on big questions such as future pandemic preparedness. “For a particular virus that is a potential threat, what is our best assessment of all the parts of the immune system, and which will be the best at stopping that particular virus?” Crotty said. “Then, what is the best target on the virus, one that it can’t escape or how many targets will we need to hit?” He said LJI is already doing such work with several viruses that have pandemic potential, but the organization’s breadth of investigation goes far beyond viruses. “That’s just one example that could be great, but we are about far more than infectious diseases,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/health/story/2023-08-22/crotty-chief-science-officer-la-jolla-institute-immunology The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos