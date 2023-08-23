Quebec Health Ministry recommends COVID-19 booster dose for vulnerable people this fall





Quebec’s Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) is advising vulnerable and at-risk individuals to get another COVID-19 booster shot this fall. The decision, issued in a news release Tuesday, follows a recommendation by Quebec’s immunization committee (CIQ) and Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec’s public health director. Vulnerable groups at higher risk include: Adults 60 years old and older.

Long-term care and assisted living residents.

People with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe disease.

People who are pregnant.

Health-care workers.

Adults living in remote or isolated communities. A new vaccine adapted to the new variants is in the process of being approved by Health Canada, according to Boileau. “There will be a campaign that will most likely be launched at the very beginning of October … with the new vaccine,” he said. WATCH | Experts say COVID-19 wave on the way: Late-summer, early fall COVID-19 wave likely Experts say signs including wastewater testing and hospital admissions are pointing to the start of a COVID-19 wave in Canada heading into the fall. The new vaccine will be offered at vaccination and screening centres, as well as local pharmacies, to vulnerable people, but will also be available to anyone looking to protect themselves. A minimum six-month interval between your last dose and the booster dose is recommended. The booster is especially important for people in high-risk groups who have never had a COVID-19 infection, Boileau said. Rapid tests still available Rapid test kits for COVID-19 are still available free of charge to the general population in vaccination and screening centres. Due to the evolution of the situation in recent months, their distribution in pharmacies is reserved for vulnerable people. Testing kits also remain available in schools and educational child-care services. Depending on demand, these settings may receive more in the coming weeks.

