Health
Polio Eradication Through Innovation | Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
Today, the world is closer than ever to eradicating an ancient disease thanks to proven tools and brand-new innovations.
For thousands of years, poliovirus spread unchecked, paralyzing children and sowing fear in communities around the world. Just 3 decades ago, hundreds of thousands of children were paralyzed by polio annually. Since then, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, along with governments, donors, and frontline health workers, has committed to ending polio worldwide—by protecting all children with polio vaccines.
Promising trends suggest that poliovirus is finally on its last leg. 2 out of the 3 strains of wild poliovirus have been wiped out, and so far this year, just 7 cases of the remaining wild virus strain have been reported across 2 countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Actions taken now will decide whether today’s and future generations can grow up in a polio-free world. To get there, we must use everything at our disposal, including proven solutions and innovative new tools.
Delivered by a simple dropper, the oral polio vaccine (OPV) is as proven a tool as exists in global health. It’s inexpensive and easy for vaccinators to transport and administer. Because it can both protect the individual child and stop person-to-person transmission, OPV has brought poliovirus to its knees.
But in areas where not enough children receive OPV, the weakened strain of poliovirus it contains can pass amongst the community. And over time, that strain can revert to a variant form and spread like the wild viruses to cause paralysis.
Stopping variant polio outbreaks is essential to achieving eradication, which is why a next-generation oral polio vaccine, nOPV2, has been developed and rolled out. So far, nOPV2 has proven to be significantly less likely to revert to a paralytic form. Close to 700 million doses have already been delivered in more than 30 countries, helping protect millions of children in the highest risk communities.
In the face of variant polio outbreaks, some scientists have called to stop the use of oral polio vaccines immediately and instead use the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). IPV is excellent at preventing infection of the nervous system, which causes paralysis. There is no doubt that high IPV coverage through routine immunization is key to sustaining a polio-free world, especially after eradication is achieved. And because IPV does not contain the live virus, it does not carry the same risk of reversion as OPV.
However, IPV is not as effective in stopping person-to-person transmission, particularly in low-and-middle income countries with poor hygiene and sanitation, where the fecal-to-oral spread of poliovirus is known to be the predominant mode of transmission. In contrast, OPV is much better at breaking chains of transmission between people in such settings.
Additionally, some regions facing variant poliovirus outbreaks, like Eastern DRC and Northern Yemen, are experiencing serious humanitarian crises, which can limit vaccine delivery efforts. Administering an injectable vaccine like IPV in an outbreak response setting, which requires trained health workers and strong health infrastructure, is often impossible.
No matter the type, a polio vaccine sitting on a shelf is of no use to a child. That’s why countries around the world are implementing new strategies to meet local challenges and stop further transmission.
In Pakistan, dozens of mobile vaccination teams are helping protect nomadic populations in border regions and at transit points, where risk of encountering the virus is high. In parts of several African countries with unreliable census information, geospatial data experts are helping estimate population sizes and locations to inform immunization campaigns.
In other areas, an overall lack of health infrastructure makes outbreak response difficult. To ensure all children are reached in such settings, polio campaigns also deliver other essential services, including measles vaccines, vitamin A supplements, and other routine immunizations. In Somalia, authorities are constructing new public health emergency response centers to coordinate everything from outbreak response activities to food security efforts.
From proven and next generation vaccines to improved ways to reach children, it’s clear that the tools and strategies needed to cross the finish line on polio are in hand. We can’t afford to stop now.
To finish the job, we need bolstered political and financial commitments at all levels—both from affected and polio-free countries. Such commitments are essential to achieve high polio vaccination coverage where it’s needed most and protect the incredible progress made so far.
Only then will we be able to ensure no child is paralyzed by this preventable disease again. But as long as polio exists anywhere, the entire world will remain at risk.
Written by
Walter Orenstein, MD, is associate director of the Emory Vaccine Center and professor of Medicine, Pediatrics, Epidemiology and Global Health at Emory University.
Website
This article was originally published by Global Health NOW on 21 August 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/polio-eradication-through-innovation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Polio Eradication Through Innovation | Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
- Pilot hits parking gate with ax
- Brain implants, algorithm help voiceless patient communicate
- John Eastman’s attorney shares details of client turning himself in
- See moment a child was rescued from a dangling cable car
- Quebec Health Ministry recommends COVID-19 booster dose for vulnerable people this fall
- Children stuck after chairlift cable snaps
- Dandona receives lifetime achievement award – UBNow: News and views for UB faculty and staff
- Haberman: This move in Trump’s Georgia case is ‘unprecedented’
- Has ‘woke’ killed comedy?
- Long COVID Leads to Greater Health Risks, Research Finds
- Rare baby giraffe born at zoo