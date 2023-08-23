Do I need to get a COVID booster in fall 2023?

With a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and waning immunity, many people wonder if they should get a COVID-19 booster this fall.

A new vaccine will be available later this fall, updated to be more effective against the currently circulating COVID-19 strains. When it is released, everyone should consider getting the new booster, says infectious diseases specialist Mark Rupp, MD.

“For people who have been trying to keep up to date on their vaccines, it’s probably been almost a year since they’ve been vaccinated,” Dr. Rupp says. “So they have waning immunity and, even though COVID-19 is currently at a low simmer, it’s still here, and people need to get vaccinated.”

While the vaccine will be available to all, it is especially important for people at high risk for severe disease to get vaccinated.

People are considered high risk when they:

Are over age 65

Have underlying heart or lung disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic liver or kidney disease or a variety of other underlying medical conditions

Are immunocompromised

The new booster, predicted to be available in September or October, was developed using a subvariant of the omicron strain. While it’s unclear exactly how effective it will be, Dr. Rupp believes it will provide good protection against circulating variants and adds, “What we’ve seen all along is the vaccine does a good job in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

Should I wait for the new booster?

Everyone’s situation is different, and it’s wise to talk to your health care provider when deciding whether to wait for the new booster, Dr. Rupp says.

“I am telling people that disease is circulating at a fairly low level right now, and people who are at higher risk should continue to show prudence and avoid high-risk situations,” he says. “But at this point, we think the wait for the new booster will be relatively short, and it is OK to wait for that period of time.”

There may be some cases, however, when a person may consider getting an existing booster. One example is a high-risk individual who is planning to travel soon. If you have concerns, your provider can help you make the right choice for your specific situation.

Other vaccines

With flu season approaching, you may be able to get your flu shot and the new COVID-19 booster at the same time.

“Typically, we see flu coming into the community toward the end of the calendar year, and it usually peaks in January or February,” he says. “You want to be vaccinated in mid to late October or even early November, so you’ll have your peak level of immunity as the epidemic peaks.”

A new RSV vaccine is also recommended for adults over age 60. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has stated that the RSV vaccine can be given with other vaccines.

“What we do know reliably is we will see activity from all of these respiratory viruses, and they can be significant and severe, particularly in high-risk people,” Dr. Rupp says. “Therefore, it behooves them to get all the protection they can.”

Taking precautions

Aside from being vaccinated, Dr. Rupp says it is important not to let your guard down regarding COVID-19 and other serious respiratory illnesses. Preventive measures, such as mask-wearing, can play an important role in staying healthy.

“I’m still that guy on the plane who is wearing a mask, and I think that’s a reasonable thing to do when you’re in crowded, low-ventilated situations,” he says. “I think it’s very reasonable to use respiratory protection, and I don’t think people should be shy or ashamed about doing that.”

Finally, stay informed about the latest developments in your area. Following guidance from health agencies, regulatory bodies and your providers will ensure you make informed health decisions.

Click here for more information on staying up to date on vaccinations from the CDC.