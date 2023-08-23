Health
Some Windsor-Essex residents taking strong measures to keep mosquitoes away
With hot and rainy conditions taking over the summer season in Windsor-Essex, some are taking strong measures to keep the mosquitoes away — particularly those who want to enjoy their backyards.
High heat and rain have been frequent occurrences in the region this summer and the conditions are allowing the blood suckers to thrive.
According to one local company, the intermittent rainfall has resulted in a surge in demand for mosquito control services.
One resident who has acquired these services is Brett Reaume. His backyard is home to tall grass, lots of greenery and standing pool water.
Prior to acquiring mosquito control services, Reaume said, he could not spent more than a few minutes in his backyard before being by a mosquito.
“We’d be out here and I would just go back in because who wants eight mosquito bites? Even if they’re not on me, I’m slapping my leg because I think they are there,” said Reaume.
Jack Hubbell, president of The Mosquito Guard, said the gloomy conditions have brought the mosquitoes out in full force.
On the same day CTV News spoke with Hubbell, a rainfall warning was declared in Windsor-Essex.
“At the beginning of the season, conditions were a little bit dry. Calls were pretty consistent with last year. But with all the rain that we’ve had later in the summer here, we’re getting a lot more new customers deeper into the season,” said Hubbell.
Jack Hubbell, president of The Mosquito Guard, and employee Dave in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
He estimates calls for service have increased “40 to 50 per cent” compared to last summer.
As a quick fix to keep the mosquitoes away, Hubbell advises people get rid of all standing water from the exterior of their home by maintaining their eavestroughs and keeping bird feeders clean.
“Because a mosquito can breathe in anything as small as a water bottle cap,” said Hubbell.
“On top of that, if you’d like to hang out on a back patio, you want to make sure you have air circulation because mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide and the oil on your skin … It’ll keep them confused and not give them a direct path to you.”
As for Renaud, he said the mosquitoes have not been much of problem this season since his backyard has been getting sprayed regularly with a pest control solution.
“When we have people over, we’re outside and we’re not getting bitten … couple hours out here until 11:30 [at night] and they’re not an issue,” he said.
Despite frequent rainfall in the region this season, data from Brock University professor Fiona Hunter shows the weather has not led to an increase in the amount of mosquitoes buzzing around Windsor-Essex compared to previous years.
“I have looked at our trapping data from this year and we are getting an average of 80 mosquitoes per trap in Windsor-Essex in 2023 (May 24 to Aug. 22) as opposed to 123 mosquitoes per trap … in 2022,” said Hunter in a statement.
This year, routine monitoring by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified six pools which are positive for West Nile Virus.
No human cases have been identified in the region.
The Mosquito Guard employee spraying for mosquitos in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
