Health
Simple Exercise Can Greatly Reduce AFib and Stroke Risks
- New research suggests that exercise can help lower the risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib).
- Greater exercise performance was found to be associated with lower rates of AFib, although even a simple walk a day can help.
- The findings also suggest that exercise may further reduce stroke risks, beyond AFib-associated risks.
A walk a day could help reduce your risk of heart rhythm disorder (also known as atrial fibrillation) and stroke.
That’s according to new research being presented at the European Society of Cardiology.
Data from over 15,000 people without prior atrial fibrillation (AFib or AF) who underwent exercise treadmill testing between 2003-2012 were analyzed. Greater exercise performance was found to be associated with lower rates of AF, although even a simple walk a day could help.
Specifically, participants were divided into three fitness levels according to metabolic equivalents (METs) achieved during the treadmill test: low (less than 8.57 METs), medium (8.57 to 10.72), and high (more than 10.72).
The probability of remaining without atrial fibrillation over a five-year period was 97.1%, 98.4% and 98.4% in the low, medium, and high fitness groups, respectively.
“The exercise capacity is determined by many factors, including age, morbidities, and cardiopulmonary fitness,” said Dr. Shih-Hsien Sung, MD, PhD, study author and associate professor at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taipei (Taiwan). “The study results demonstrated subjects with achieved METs of <6~9 were at risk of developing AF.”
“Given morbidities and fitness were modifiable risk factors, the encouragement of simply daily walking training may mitigate the risks of AF,” Sung added.
Sung also pointed out that their findings demonstrate exercise capacity may further reduce stroke risks, beyond AF-associated risks.
The American Heart Association
“As an electrophysiologist, this is something that we discuss with all of our patients as part of lifestyle modifications for prevention and in patients with AF for management of their atrial arrhythmias,” said Dr. Nikhil Warrier, MD, cardiac electrophysiologist and medical director of electrophysiology at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA.
Warrier says the findings are consistent with what has been shown in
“Interestingly, there is a significant body of literature showing paradoxically increased risk of developing AF by participating in endurance exercise,” said Warrier.
Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, MD, PhD, FESC, FACC, FSCAI, a cardiologist, professor of medicine at UCLA and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and author of The Secrets of Immortality said these observational data are confirming the benefits of exercise for cardiovascular health even though the data are not derived from a prospective, controlled randomized study.
Overall, Warrier explained that physical activity can lead to improved weight loss, lipid (blood fat) profiles, blood pressure, glucose control, and can lead to reduced instances of myocardial infarction (heart attacks) and incidence of heart failure.
“All of these are risk factors for development of AF, and so by decreasing the incidence of these risk factors, AF incidence could be decreased,” said Warrier.
Von Schwarz said that this study confirms what cardiologists have preached for decades: exercise is good.
“The reasons are not completely understood but are likely due to the fact that our blood vessels remain elastic doing regular physical activity and our hearts are more conditioned with exercise that renders us more tolerant towards the development of degenerative cardiac problems including the occurrence of arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation,” von Schwarz told Healthline.
“If you already have a cardiac condition, it is important to discuss this with your medical provider,” Warrier warned.
However, even if you haven’t had a cardiac event, working with a healthcare provider or personal fitness trainer can still be helpful before beginning any new exercise program, particularly if you are living with any complex physical health conditions.
Warrier said it’s important to keep in mind that the exact recommendations for people looking to start exercising for specific heart health reasons will vary from person to person. Therefore, it’s important to not compare your specific routine with the intensity of others.
“The first step is to assess your own physical fitness. If you have not been active, then the goal would be to slowly work up to 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise 4-5 days a week,” Warrier said.
Incorporation of strength training is also advised, he adds.
The
Aerobic activities including walking, jogging, swimming, cycling, or any activity that increases your heartbeat enough to change how much oxygen is flowing in the blood and to organs and muscle groups.
The guidelines also suggest adding at least two days a week of muscle-strengthening activities, such as resistance training using resistance bands, free weights, or weight machines.
New research suggests that exercise can help lower the risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib).
Greater exercise performance was found to be associated with lower rates of AFib, although even a simple walk a day can help.
The findings also suggest that exercise may further reduce stroke risks, beyond AFib-associated risks.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/even-a-simple-daily-walk-can-significantly-lower-your-risk-of-afib-and-stroke
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India Moon landing: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands near south pole – BBC News
- Simple Exercise Can Greatly Reduce AFib and Stroke Risks
- RSV vaccine for pregnant women could change the game for a common illness, UT Austin scientist says
- What can New York do with its empty office buildings? – BBC News
- India lands spacecraft on Moon’s south pole
- Key CDC Panel Says Most Americans Should Get the Flu Vax: What to Know
- Canada suffers worst wildfire season on record – BBC News
- Tickets for ‘second Fyre Festival’ now on sale
- Chakraborty-lab receives $1.82 million NIH R35 award: UNM Newsroom
- More civilians killed in Haiti this year than Ukraine amid extreme violence – BBC Newsnight
- New technology is letting paralyzed patients communicate : Shots
- Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner boss ‘killed in deadly plane crash’ in Russia