New dementia risk score ‘outperforms’ existing tools





UK researchers have developed a new and more accurate dementia scoring tool that can predict the risk of people in middle age going on to develop dementia within 14 years, according to a new study. If validated in further studies, the UK Biobank Dementia Risk Score (UKBRDS) could be used to identify which people in their 50s are at high risk of developing dementia, so that they can be targeted for lifestyle interventions or clinical treatments to reduce their dementia risk, the study’s authors have said. “It’s important to remember that this risk score only tells us about our chances of developing dementia; it doesn’t represent a definitive outcome” Sana Suri The UKBRDS risk score is based on 11 risk factors for dementia: age, education, diabetes, depression, stroke, parental history of dementia, material deprivation, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, male sex and living alone. The researchers identified these risk factors through an analysis of long-term follow-up data from more than 176,000 people aged over 50 years who were recruited to the UK Biobank study in 2006-2010. They used these 11 factors to generate the UKBRDS score. The researchers then tested the accuracy of this score using data from a separate group of 44,000 participants in the UK Biobank study, as well as data from 2,934 participants from another long-term follow-up study, the Whitehall II cohort. The researchers found that the UKBRDS risk score could more accurately predict the risk of dementia onset within 14 years than three existing dementia scoring tools. The study, published today in the journal BMJ Mental Health, concluded that “with further validation, the UKBDRS may be useful as a dementia screening tool for a wide range of middle-aged adults in either a clinical or research setting”. Lead researcher on the study Professor Sana Suri from the department of psychiatry at Oxford University emphasised that the UKBDRS score could be used to identify people at high risk of dementia so that that they can reduce that risk. She said: “It’s important to remember that this risk score only tells us about our chances of developing dementia; it doesn’t represent a definitive outcome.” She added: “The importance of each risk factor varies and given that some of the factors included in the score can be modified or treated, there are things we can all do to help reduce our risk of dementia.” She identified diabetes, depression and high blood pressure as risk factors for depression that could be modified through medical treatments and lifestyle interventions. The researchers warned that the UKBRDS score would need to be tested across larger and more diverse groups of people before it would be recommended for use in clinical practice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nursingtimes.net/news/research-and-innovation/new-dementia-risk-score-outperforms-existing-tools-25-08-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos