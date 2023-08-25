Health
Weight-loss drug can reverse heart failure symptoms, study finds | Heart disease
Weight-loss jabs can reverse the symptoms of heart failure, according to a global trial that experts say could revolutionise treatment.
Heart failure is one of the world’s fastest growing health threats. About 65 million people have the condition, with cases soaring in recent years. However, few treatment options are available.
In the first of its kind study, US researchers discovered that semaglutide – sold under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus – triggers “very large improvements” across a wide range of symptoms.
“We are talking about marked improvements in symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, inability to have physical exertion, swelling,” said the lead author, Dr Mikhail Kosiborod, a cardiologist and vice-president for research at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. “These types of improvements can be very impactful for patients living with heart failure.”
“It is one of the most promising developments in this field,” he added.
The findings were revealed on the first day of the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, the world’s largest heart conference. Experts not involved with the study hailed the breakthrough, saying it could have a “transformational impact” on the lives of many patients.
In the randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial – the gold standard of medical studies – researchers used semaglutide to treat patients suffering from heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). This is when the heart pumps normally but is too stiff to fill properly.
As many as half of patients with heart failure worldwide have HFpEF, and most of those are overweight or obese.
The trial included 529 patients from 13 countries in Europe, North America, South America and Asia. All had a body mass index of more than 30, as well as heart failure symptoms and physical limitations. The median age of the group was 69 and the median BMI was 105.1kg (231.7lb).
One group was given 2.4mg of semaglutide once a week for a year. The other was given a placebo. Researchers assessed changes in body weight, as well as changes to heart failure-related symptoms using the clinical summary score (CSS) of the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ).
They also looked at whether patients were able to perform better walking for six minutes. After 52 weeks, the mean change on the KCCQ-CSS was 16.6 points for patients on the weight-loss jabs compared with 8.7 points in the placebo group.
Body weight for those on the drugs also reduced by a mean of 13.3% compared with 2.6%.
The mean change to walking distance in six minutes was 21.5 metres for those on Wegovy and 1.2 metres in the placebo group.
Kosiborod said he was “very excited” by the trial results.
“These findings are impressive and impactful. The benefits we observed with semaglutide versus placebo on these very important outcomes for patients with this type of heart failure – their symptoms and physical function – are the largest that we have ever seen with any pharmacologic intervention in this patient population.”
The medication “produced large improvements in symptoms, physical limitations and exercise function, reduced inflammation, and resulted in greater weight loss and fewer serious adverse events as compared with placebo”.
“The magnitude of the benefits we observed is the largest seen with any agent in HFpEF,” he added.
“This will likely have a significant impact on clinical practice, especially since there is a dearth of efficacious therapies in this vulnerable patient group.”
Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation and a consultant cardiologist, welcomed the findings. “Only a few years ago, drugs that could help people to achieve life-changing weight loss felt like a far-off dream,” she said. “But now they are here.
“This study demonstrates that semaglutide is not only safe for people with this type of heart failure but it also has important benefits for their quality of life.
“For some people, living with heart failure can make everyday activities difficult or even impossible. The kind of improvements seen in this study, such as being able to walk further, could have a transformational impact on someone’s life.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/aug/25/weight-loss-drug-semaglutide-reverses-heart-failure-symptoms-study
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Weight-loss drug can reverse heart failure symptoms, study finds | Heart disease
- Charles Martinet will no longer voice Nintendo character Mario. #Gaming #Nostalgia #Shorts #BBCNews
- Funding from Breast Cancer Now supports research into new drugs for secondary breast cancer in the bone
- A rare baby giraffe which has no spots has been born in Tennessee. #US #Shorts #BBCNews
- Seniors who did this were 23% less likely to end up in a nursing home, new research says
- Watch Giuliani arrive at Fulton County jail to surrender
- A huge fire ripped through an office building in China #Shorts #Fire #BBCNews
- Some People With Long COVID Tested Negative for COVD-19
- Giuliani surrenders at Georgia jail
- Dead in plane crash: Yevgeny Prigozhin who led mutiny against Putin – BBC News
- New dementia risk score ‘outperforms’ existing tools
- See moment India becomes 4th country to land on the moon