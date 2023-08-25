Early childhood adversity and body mass index in childhood and adolescence: linking registry data on adversities with school health records of 53,401 children from Copenhagen

For this study, we used data from the Danish life course (DANLIFE) cohort and the Copenhagen School Health Records Register (CSHRR). DANLIFE includes information on childhood adversities experienced by all children born in Denmark between 1 January 1980 and 31 December 2015 [15]. The CSHRR contains information from universal health examinations of school children in the central municipality of Copenhagen who are born between 1930 and 1996 [16]. At these health examinations, children’s height and weight were measured by a trained school health doctor or nurse. The sample for this study consists of all children (1) who are in both DANLIFE and the CSHRR, (2) who did not die or emigrate before their 6th birthday and (3) who have information on height and weight at 6-7 years and/or 12–15 years (n = 53,401). The processing of personal data for statistical or scientific purposes in the DANLIFE study is approved on behalf of the Danish Data Protection Agency by the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen (Copenhagen, Denmark) (record number 514-0641/21-3000). The Danish Data Protection Agency ensures compliance with national and EU legislation. No ethical approval was obtained for this study, as it is not required for register-based studies according to Danish law.

Early childhood adversity

To derive early childhood adversity groups, we applied group-based multi-trajectory modelling (using the package traj for Stata) to the yearly count of adversities children experienced from 0–5 years across three dimensions [17]. The three dimensions were material deprivation (i.e., family poverty and parental long-term unemployment), loss or threat of loss (i.e., parental and sibling somatic illness and death), and family dynamics (i.e., foster care placements, maternal separation, sibling psychiatric illness, and parental psychiatric illness, alcohol abuse and drug abuse). Definitions of the included childhood adversities can be found in Supplementary Table 1. We employed the same method as in an earlier study based on DANLIFE data [2], where we used zero-inflated Poisson regressions with a cubic trajectory function to model childhood adversity from 0–15 years. However, in this study we fitted the trajectories using an age span of 0–5 years. Based on the findings of the previous study, in which we identified 5 groups, we tested between 4 and 6 adversity groups to identify the optimal number of groups in this study. The optimal number of groups was based on interpretability and the percentage of individuals in each group, i.e., solutions including very small groups were disregarded [17, 18]. All children were allocated to the group they were most likely to belong to. In a post-hoc analysis, we performed the main analysis weighted by children’s posterior probabilities.

Body mass index

Children were examined by school health doctors or nurses throughout their school career as prescribed by law. The first preventative health examination was in the first year of school (between age 5 and 7 years) and the last examination took place before the child graduated compulsory secondary education (before age 16 years). To determine childhood BMI, we used height and weight measurements taken at children’s ages 6–7 years. We prioritized the measurements closest to age 7 for children with multiple measurements, because children at this age are more likely to have experienced the adiposity rebound than at an earlier age [12]. For adolescent BMI, we selected height and weight measurements at ages 12–15 years and we prioritized the measurements closest to age 14 years, as most children will have height and weight measurements around this age.

Using children’s height and weight, we calculated their BMI. BMI was calculated by dividing weight (kg) by height (m) squared. As children’s BMI changes naturally with age, and differently for boys and girls, we used sex-specific BMI reference curves over age to convert children’s BMI to BMI z-scores, also called BMI standard deviation scores. We created these BMI reference curves by using the CSHRR data from all children born 1 January 1980 until 31 December 1996 (n boys = 32,875; n girls = 31,540). These reference curves were created by modelling BMI over age using the LMS method. The LMS method bases the reference curves on the skewness (L), median (M) and coefficient of variation (S) of the BMI data over age [19]. The reference curves were created separately for boys and girls, using the lms.bcn function in the R package VGAM. Based on these reference curves and the child’s BMI, sex and age, we determined the child and adolescent BMI z-scores.

Covariates

Potential confounders of the association between childhood adversity and BMI included maternal age at birth [20], parental region of origin [4], parental cardiometabolic illness [21] and year of birth. All information regarding the covariates was extracted from Danish nationwide registers. Maternal age at birth was classified as younger (<20 years), average (20–30 years), or older (>30 years). Parental origin was classified as Western when one or both parents had a European, North American, Australian or New Zealand nationality, and as non-Western if both parents had another nationality. Parental cardiometabolic illness (yes/no) in the three years before birth of the child was established by collecting information on both primary and secondary diagnoses and primary cause-specific mortality. Parental cardiometabolic illness in the three years before birth of the child was considered present if parents were registered in the Danish National Patient Register or the Danish Register of Causes of Death with ischaemic heart disease (ICD8: 410–414/ICD10: I20.0, I20.1, I21–I25), cerebrovascular disease (430–438/I60–I69), congestive heart failure (427.09–427.11, 427.19, 428.99, 782.49/I50, I11.0, I13.0, I13.2), peripheral vascular disease (440–445/I70–I74, I77), type 1 diabetes (249/E10), or type 2 diabetes (250/E11) [22, 23].

In additional analyses, we adjusted for parental education at birth, size for gestational age, and preterm birth. Parental education at birth was classified as low (<10 years), medium (10–12 years), and high (>12 years). Size for gestational age at birth was based on percentiles of age- and sex-specific intrauterine growth reference curves and divided into small (<10th), average (≥10th to ≤90th), and large (>90th) [24]. Preterm birth (yes/no) was classified as childbirth <37 weeks of gestation.

Statistical analysis

We performed structural equation modelling to assess the associations between the childhood adversity groups and BMI z-score in (1) childhood and (2) adolescence (Fig. 1), using the group with the lowest exposure to childhood adversity as the reference. We examined the direct associations in childhood (a) and adolescence (b) and the total association in adolescence (a*c + b). The analyses were stratified by sex, as there may be sex differences in the association between childhood adversity and BMI [9]. In the main analysis, we adjusted for parental origin, maternal age at birth, parental cardiometabolic illness in the three years before birth, and year of birth. In an additional analysis, we further adjusted for parental educational level at birth. We adjusted for parental education at birth separately, as it is closely related to the material deprivation dimension of our childhood adversity groups and adjusting for parental educational level could therefore be considered as overadjusting for dimensions of social and family-related adversity. In a second additional analysis, we further adjusted for size for gestational age and preterm birth as they may have been influenced by social and family-related adversity before birth and could therefore be considered mediators of the association between early life adversity and health instead of confounders. In a sensitivity analysis, we performed the main analysis unadjusted for parental cardiometabolic illness in the three years before birth. Structural equation modelling was performed in STATA (version 14) using the sem command and mlmv (maximum likelihood with missing values), which uses full information maximum likelihood (FIML) to handle missing data.