Coronary CT Angiography Study Shows Link Between Major Cardiovascular Events and High Lipid Core Burden





Emerging research, based on coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) findings, suggests that a lipid core burden greater than or equal to 2.8 percent in patients with non-ST-segment elevation (NSTE) acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is associated with significantly elevated risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs). For the multicenter prospective study, recently published in Radiology, researchers reviewed data from 342 patients with NSTE ACS (mean age of 57.9) who had CCTA exams within a day of undergoing invasive coronary angiography (ICA). Data from a median follow-up period of four years revealed that 29.7 percent of the study cohort had MACEs, ranging from 41 hospitalizations for unstable angina to eight cardiac deaths. The researchers also noted that MACEs related to non-revascularized plaque occurred in 23.9 percent of the cohort. For a 39-year-old study participant, the initial imaging (A) revealed a low attenuation plaque without significant stenosis. The study participant had lipid core volume of 33.94 mm3 and lipid core burden of 15.39 percent at that time. The index invasive coronary angiogram (B) also revealed no significant stenosis at the same site. Upon hospitalization for unstable angina 2.8 years later, the patient’s invasive coronary angiogram 2.8 years later (C) revealed significant stenosis at the same site. (Images courtesy of Radiology.) The study findings showed that those with MACEs related to non-revascularized plaque had significantly higher lipid core volume (37.6 mm3 vs. 7.3 mm3) and lipid core burden (12.8 percent vs. 3.8 percent) in comparison to study participants who did not have non-revascularized plaque-related MACEs. The researchers also noted a 12.6 hazard ratio for MACEs in participants with a lipid core burden greater than or equal to 2.8 percent in comparison to those who had less than a 2.8 percent lipid core burden. “In our study, plaque-level lipid core burden and volume were both independent predictors of future non-revascularized plaque-related MACEs, suggesting that lipid-rich plaques were at high risk for future adverse events,” wrote study co-author Bin Lu, M.D., a professor and director of the Department of Radiology at Fuwai Hospital, Peking Union Medical College and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Beijing, China, and colleagues. Noting challenges and risks with three-vessel intravascular imaging, the researchers suggested the use of software (Frontier, Siemens Healthineers) that can quantify plaque on CCTA could facilitate more efficient and accurate risk assessment. “With the development of semiautomatic software for quantification of plaque information at CCTA, it is possible to quantify lipid core burden and volume rapidly,” emphasized Lu and colleagues. “In the current study, the interclass correlation coefficients ranged from 0.74 to 0.86 for interobserver and intra-observer agreement of lipid core burden and volume at the participant and plaque levels, reflecting the robustness of the software.” In regard to study limitations, the researchers acknowledged that the diagnosis of NSTE ACS in all study participants may limit extrapolation of the study findings to patients with chronic coronary syndrome, ST-elevation myocardial infraction or very high-risk NSTE ACS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.diagnosticimaging.com/view/coronary-ct-angiography-study-link-major-cardiovascular-events-high-lipid-core-burden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos