Health
Rabid bat confirmed in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Dog owners are encouraged to ensure their pet is up to date on their rabies vaccinations after a bat infected with the fatal disease was found in Saskatoon’s Nutana neighbourhood.
The bat was found dead and submitted for testing by a dog owner, according to Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment health specialist Iga Stasiak.
“So the dog had found the bat on the ground, and subsequently the bat was submitted for testing and tested positive for rabies virus,” Stasiak said.
The bat was found on Aug. 17, and fortunately, the dog that found the bat was vaccinated against the disease.
“It was really important to determine whether the dog had been vaccinated for rabies and that is really the most important prevention that any pet owner can take is to ensure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccines.”
Stasiak said rabies is considered endemic in Saskatchewan’s bat and skunk populations — which means it is consistently present in Saskatchewan’s bat and skunk populations.
However, she stresses the disease is rarely found in a bat that’s not already presenting as sick or injured.
“I think it’s important for people to understand that bats, you know, play a really important role in our ecosystems. They’re a major predator of flying insects and play an important role in pest control,” she said.
“So we do want bats on the landscape. We don’t want people to panic.”
Stasiak said it is also important for people to take precautions if they encounter a downed bat.
“If you see a bat on the ground, it’s best to leave it alone,” she said.
“If you find a sick bat and you need to look after it, you can pick it up with a piece of cardboard, don’t handle it directly — use thick gloves and you can transport it to a wildlife rehabilitation center and have them look after it.”
If a pet owner believes their animal came into contact with rabies, Stasiak said it’s a good idea to head to a veterinarian to get a booster shot, which can help.
But she said the booster is only effective if the pet has previously been vaccinated.
“If the dog has not been vaccinated, then there are different protocols and the dog will either be placed under quarantine or under an observation period for some period of time to make sure it doesn’t develop any symptoms,” she said.
As for humans who may have come into contact with the disease, Stasiak says it is important to seek medical advice through the health authority or by calling HealthLine 811.
“They will complete an assessment to make sure that you actually haven’t been exposed,” she said.
“In the event that you have been exposed. There are post-exposure vaccinations, which are also very effective at preventing infection and that’s really important as rabies is a fatal virus.”
