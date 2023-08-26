Specific GI Problems Linked to Parkinson’s Disease Risk





Aug. 25, 2023 – A large, well-designed new study links Parkinson’s disease with gastrointestinal problems. Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in the U.S. after Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated 90,000 people each year are newly diagnosed with it. The most common symptoms affect a person’s movements and can result in tremors, slowed movement, or trouble walking. The Parkinson’s Foundation estimates 1 million people in the U.S. have the disorder, which can also cause sleep problems, depression, and speech issues. This latest study was published Thursday in the journal Gut. Researchers sought to investigate a theory known as Braak’s Hypothesis that suggests sporadic Parkinson’s disease is caused by a pathogen that enters the body through the nose, is swallowed, and then enters the gut. The pathogen could be a virus, bacteria, or some other microorganism. Researchers compared health records for 24,624 people with Parkinson’s disease in the U.S. to more than 8 million people without Parkinson’s who were matched as having similar demographics. Comparisons were also made to people with cerebrovascular disease, which includes strokes, aneurysms, and Alzheimer’s disease. These conditions already have established associations with the gastrointestinal tract. Researchers found that people diagnosed with Parkinson’s were significantly more likely to have experienced four specific GI conditions leading up to a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Specifically, researchers found that having: Gastroparesis, also known as delayed gastric emptying, more than quadrupled the odds of developing Parkinson’s.

Swallowing difficulties, known as dysphagia, more than tripled the odds of developing Parkinson’s.

Irritable bowel syndrome without diarrhea also more than tripled the odds.

Constipation also more than tripled the odds of developing Parkinson’s. The study also showed that having an appendectomy appeared to result in protective benefits. “These findings warrant alertness for GI syndromes in patients at higher risk for [Parkinson’s disease] and highlight the need for further investigation,” the authors wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/parkinsons-disease/news/20230825/specific-gi-problems-linked-to-parkinsons-disease-risk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos