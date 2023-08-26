Date set for CDC advisors to vote on new COVID-19 boosters













Key takeaways: The ACIP will vote on recommendations for updated COVID-19 vaccines on Sept. 12.

The updated monovalent boosters are aimed at omicron XBB subvariants of SARS-CoV-2.

The updated monovalent boosters are aimed at omicron XBB subvariants of SARS-CoV-2. CDC advisors will meet next month to vote on recommendations for the updated COVID-19 vaccines that are expected to be available in the United States this fall, according to a notice published Friday in the Federal Register. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hold a virtual meeting on Sept. 12 to discuss and vote on recommendations for the new monovalent booster shots.







A CDC committee will meeting to vote on recommendations for updated COVID-19 vaccines on Sept. 12. Image: Adobe Stock



The scheduled meeting indicates that the CDC expects the FDA to have decided on authorizing the shots for use by then. The CDC previously said it expects an FDA decision by mid- to late September. Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer-BioNTech have all recently publicized preliminary findings for their updated vaccines, which target only XBB lineages of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and no longer include the original, wild strain of the coronavirus — changes recommended by an FDA advisory panel in June. XBB lineage viruses, including EG.5, have been the predominant cause of SARS-CoV-2 infections. Moderna announced last week that preliminary trial data showed its vaccine provides a “significant boost” in neutralizing antibodies, including against the emerging omicron variants EG.5 and FL.1.5.1, and Pfizer told Healio that its vaccine has shown in mice that it can effectively neutralize several omicron subvariants, including EG.5. Both are messenger RNA vaccines. Novavax, which makes a protein-based vaccine, said this week that its updated vaccine induced neutralizing antibodies for a host of XBB subvariants in small animal and nonhuman primate studies. None of the three companies have released data on their new vaccines, but all have said they are preparing FDA applications. The ACIP virtual meeting, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET, will be streamed live online by the CDC. References:

