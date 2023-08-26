7 tips to lower your blood pressure naturally





High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, can increase your risk for serious health issues like heart disease and stroke. Lifestyle changes can help you maintain healthy readings and potentially avoid medication. Below, Cason Christensen, MD, Nebraska Medicine cardiologist, discusses seven steps you can take to control your blood pressure naturally. Blood pressure ranges The five blood pressure ranges as recognized by the American Heart Association are: Normal – Blood pressure numbers of less than 120/80 mm Hg (millimeters of mercury) are considered within the normal range. Elevated – Elevated blood pressure is when readings consistently range from 120 to 129 systolic and less than 80 mm Hg diastolic. Hypertension Stage 1 – Your blood pressure is high (stage 1) if it reads 130/80. Hypertension Stage 2 – Stage 2 high blood pressure is 140/90 or higher. Hypertensive Urgency – If you get a blood pressure reading of 180/120 or higher more than once, seek medical treatment immediately. Tips to lower blood pressure If you have elevated or high blood pressure, the following changes may help lower your numbers. Improve your diet – Changing what you eat is one of the most effective ways to lower your blood pressure naturally. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is designed to prevent and control hypertension. It emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, nuts, seeds and grains with minimal processed meat, sodium and sugar. For patients without chronic kidney disease, there is literature supporting a diet high in potassium to reduce blood pressure over time. Use salt sparingly – The American Heart Association recommends no more than 1,500 mg of sodium per day for most adults, especially those with high blood pressure. Even cutting back by 1,000 mg a day can improve your health. Lose weight – Research shows that losing even a few pounds can help lower blood pressure. Your doctor can determine the target weight for your age and body type. Exercise regularly – Physical activity helps control blood pressure, weight and stress. Aim to get a minimum of 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity, such as brisk walking. Limit alcohol – Drinking too much alcohol can raise your blood pressure. If you drink alcohol, limit consumption to no more than two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women. Avoid smoking – Every time you smoke, it causes a temporary increase in blood pressure. Quitting smoking can help lower your blood pressure and the risk of heart attack and stroke. Manage stress – Stress contributes to poor diet and excessive alcohol consumption – two factors that can raise your blood pressure. If you’re feeling stressed, identify where the stress is originating and try adjusting things in your life to diffuse the source of stress and keep your blood pressure low. In some cases, medication may be necessary to keep your blood pressure under control. You may even need more than one type of medication. Your doctor can help you determine what’s right for you. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800.922.2000.

