Health
Coventry MP demands inquiry into 1960s radioactive study on south Asian women | Medical research
The Coventry MP Taiwo Owatemi has called for a statutory inquiry into medical research in the 1960s on south Asian women in the city, who were given chapatis containing radioactive isotopes.
A total of 21 Indian-origin women, identified through a Coventry GP, were given the bread containing Iron-59 (an iron isotope with a gamma-beta emitter) as part of a research trial in 1969 into iron deficiency in the south Asian population.
After consuming the bread, the women were taken to the Atomic Energy Research Establishment at Harwell in Oxfordshire where their radiation levels were measured as a way of judging how much iron had been absorbed.
The women are assumed to have been recent immigrants with limited English and the few who were identified in the 1990s, when the trial first came to light, said they did not give informed consent and were not aware of the use of radioactive isotopes.
Owatemi said: “My foremost concern is for the women and the families of those who were experimented on in this study. I know that there is deep worry among the south Asian community here in Coventry because of this.
“I am deeply disturbed that a community here in Coventry was targeted for research without them being able to give informed consent.”
Her call for an inquiry was backed by Zarah Sultana, the MP for Coventry South, who said: “I am shocked that this study was allowed to happen in the way that it did, and that in spite of it having been exposed decades ago, the South Asian community in Coventry has still not had a full explanation of what happened.
“I therefore support calls for a statutory inquiry into this study and the way these women were treated, ensuring that the community gets answers to what happened.”
The study, conducted by Prof Peter Elwood from Cardiff University and funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC), was first investigated in a 1995 Channel 4 documentary, Deadly Experiments, which led to an inquiry by the MRC in 1998. This concluded that the health risks were “very low”, and the level of radiation participants were exposed to equated to “about an additional three months of natural background radiation [or] single chest X-ray taken at that time”.
However, the inquiry found that although “a serious attempt was made to inform study participants effectively … it is possible that, despite the best intentions of the research team, full details of the study were not grasped by the women involved”.
The inquiry found that participants’ children were often asked by the research team to interpret and “it is possible that a word did not exist for ‘radiation’ in any of” the languages and dialects spoken by the women.
The report said “none of the original research subjects came forward [for the inquiry], despite numerous avenues being pursued”, and the health visitor who was used as an interpreter could not be located.
It concluded: “It would not be acceptable to conduct such research nowadays without proper interpretation and written materials in the participants’ own language.”
Owatemi said she was working with academics at the University of Warwick who were trying to find the women involved in the research. A spokesperson from the team said: “Our plan is to try to identify the women and work with them to advise them about what happened and give them a voice. But we’re trying to design a research methodology to find them in a way that wouldn’t cause panic in the community.
“Academic practices are so different now and they are constantly being updated but unfortunately for these 21 women, it was a case that the consent probably wasn’t informed.”
Owatemi said she was appalled there were no follow-up morbidity studies on the participants to check for any long-term health effects and said the women should be identified so “they can share their stories, receive any support needed and so that lessons are learned”.
She said: “I will be calling for a debate on this as soon as possible after parliament returns in September followed by a full statutory inquiry into how this was allowed to happen.”
A spokesperson for the MRC said the organisation understood there were renewed concerns about the research and it would be contacting Owatemi to answer any questions.
“The [1998] report did recognise that research practice, ethics and regulation had moved on significantly since the studies were originally undertaken and made a series of recommendations,” the spokesperson said. “The inquiry directly resulted in new guidance, and additional improvements have been made since then.
“It is also important to note that work by the MRC, and across the sector, has and continues to strengthen approaches to public and patient involvement, ethics and regulation over the 25 years since the report was published. MRC remains committed to the highest standards of integrity in the way individuals are involved in research.”
Cardiff University declined to comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/aug/25/coventry-mp-demands-inquiry-1960s-radioactive-study-south-asian-women
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can LSD make you a billionaire?
- Coventry MP demands inquiry into 1960s radioactive study on south Asian women | Medical research
- Bourdain finds pleasure in a cheese cart (Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown)
- Multidrug resistance pattern and molecular epidemiology of pathogens among children with diarrhea in Bangladesh, 2019–2021
- Angelina Jolie on Unbroken, directing Brad Pitt & the mansion tax
- This robot may one day be in your home
- Stealing from the British Museum: How, why, who? – BBC Newsnight
- Individuals Feel Sex-Specific Symptoms Before Impending Cardiac Arrest
- A look Inside the Navy SEALs
- Re: Direct access to cancer diagnostics: the promise and perils of bypassing GPs
- Luis Rubiales suspended by Fifa over Women’s World Cup kiss – BBC News
- You don’t do Pad Thai in this Thai restaurant (Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown)