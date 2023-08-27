Specialized ‘cardiac arrest center’ does not improve survival after resuscitation: ARREST







Source/Disclosures

Published by: Source: Patterson T, et al. Hot line 5. Presented at: European Society of Cardiology Congress; Aug. 25-28, 2023; Amsterdam (hybrid meeting). Disclosures:

The British Heart Foundation supported the ARREST study. The study authors report no relevant financial disclosures. Malta Hansen reports receiving research grants from the Capital Region of Denmark Research Fund, Helsefonden and TrygFonden, as well as an unrestricted institutional research grant from the Laerdal Foundation for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest research. Please see the editorial for all other authors’ relevant financial disclosures.





ADD TOPIC TO EMAIL ALERTS

Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on . ” data-action=subscribe>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Ambulances should take cardiac arrest patients not experiencing MI to their nearest emergency department.

There was no 30-day survival difference between patients transferred to the ED vs. a specialized center. Adults in the U.K. quickly transferred to a specialized cardiac arrest center after resuscitated cardiac arrest were no less likely to die at 30 days than patients transferred to their closest ED, researchers reported. Early bystander CPR, early defibrillation and advanced in-hospital care all improve survival after a sudden cardiac arrest, yet only about 10% of patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survive to leave the hospital, Simon R. Redwood, MBBS, MD, FRCP, FACC, FSCAI, professor of interventional cardiology, honorary consultant cardiologist and director of the cardiac cath labs at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, said during a press conference at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Researchers have proposed the concept of a “cardiac arrest center” as a way of improving those outcomes, Redwood said, with acute cardiac care including a 24/7 cath lab, advanced critical care, neuro-prognostication and rehab.

Ambulances should take cardiac arrest patients not experiencing MI to their nearest emergency department.

Image: Adobe Stock

“There are overwhelming registry data to suggest that these cardiac arrest centers improve outcomes,” Redwood said during the press conference. “In fact, if you look at the nonrandomized registry data, there is a 30% absolute difference in mortality.” Because of those data, officials with the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation called for a randomized trial to generate more robust evidence, Redwood said. 30-day mortality data similar For the ARREST study, Redwood, Tiffany Patterson, PhD, and colleagues analyzed data from 862 adults who experienced return of spontaneous circulation after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest without a confirmed MI on ECG from 2018 to 2022. The mean age of patients was 63 years; 32% were women and 50% had symptoms before their cardiac arrest. London Ambulance Service staff randomly assigned patients at the scene of their cardiac arrest to expedited delivery to the cardiac catheter laboratory at one of seven cardiac arrest centers in London or standard of care, with delivery to the geographically closest ED at one of 32 London hospitals. Masking of the ambulance staff who delivered the interventions and those reporting treatment outcomes in hospital was not possible. The primary outcome was all-cause mortality at 30 days, with safety outcomes (neurological) analyzed in the intention-to-treat population. The findings were simultaneously published in The Lancet. Redwood noted that 20 participants withdrew from the cardiac arrest center group and 19 withdrew from the standard care group due to lack of consent or unknown mortality status, leaving 411 participants in the cardiac arrest center group and 412 in the standard care group for the primary analysis. Among 822 participants with available data, the primary endpoint of 30-day mortality occurred in 63% of participants in the cardiac arrest center group and 63% in the standard care group (unadjusted RR for survival = 1; 95% CI, 0.9-1.11; P = .96). Neurological outcomes were similar in both groups at discharge and 3 months; 2% of patients in the cardiac arrest center group and 1% of patients in the standard care group experienced serious adverse events, none of which were deemed related to the intervention, Redwood said. “This study does not support transportation of cardiac arrest patients direct to a cardiac arrest center in London; they should go to their nearest emergency department,” Redwood said. “These results may allow better allocation of resources elsewhere.” Greater ‘focus on the basics’ needed In a related editorial published in The Lancet, Carolina Malta Hansen, MD, of the division of cardiology at Copenhagen University in Denmark, and colleagues wrote that prioritizing a minimum standard of care at local hospitals caring for people who experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is at least as important as ensuring high-quality care or advanced treatment at tertiary centers. “How hospital care and follow-up can improve recovery is another important area to study,” Malta Hansen and colleagues wrote. “This trial also calls for more focus on the basics, including efforts to increase bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation and early defibrillation, aspects of care that are currently being assessed in two ongoing clinical trials and are most strongly associated with improved survival, when coupled with high-quality prehospital care with trained staff and short response times.” References:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/cardiology/20230827/specialized-cardiac-arrest-center-does-not-improve-survival-after-resuscitation-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos