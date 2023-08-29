City Takes Further Steps to Manage West Nile Virus through Mosquito Control





Press Release Des Moines, Iowa — Tuesday, August 29, 2023 — Another community-wide adult mosquito control treatment has been scheduled beginning after dusk on the evening of Tuesday, August 29, 2023. This proactive measure is scheduled due to the detection of West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes in local surveillance traps throughout the City. There continue to be no known positive cases of the West Nile Virus in humans or pets in the City of Des Moines. Treatments will continue over several nights to cover the entire community, and applications in residential areas will generally begin after 8:00 pm. The additional treatment will continue to help reduce the local adult mosquito populations that may transmit the virus to people and pets, helping preserve Des Moines residents’ health and comfort. Residents are encouraged to regularly inspect their properties and eliminate standing water sources where mosquitoes may breed, such as in bird baths, flowerpots, wading pools, kid’s toys and other receptacles. Eliminating standing water and mosquito breeding sites every week is important for the continued suppression of local mosquito populations. Public health officials recommend taking personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites and related health issues. These protective measures include wearing CDC-recommended repellents, wearing long sleeves/long pants when outdoors, and avoiding being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquito populations are most active. Residents who want to report nuisance mosquito levels or sign-up for advance notifications of scheduled adult control treatments may do so through Clarke’s online Resident Hotline at https://www.clarkeportal.com/hotline or by calling 800-942-2555. The City of Des Moines will accept shut-off requests from residents who want to opt out of their private, single-family residential property from adult mosquito control treatments. Shut-off requests will remain on file with Clarke for one year. Residents who submitted shut-off requests last year are already in the system for the 2023 season. Contact

Clarke Mosquito Control and Management

[email protected] or Devin Perry

Communications Specialist II, City Manager’s Office

(515) 283-4035

[email protected] About the City of Des Moines

The City of Des Moines is Iowa’s capital city and our 17 departments serve more than 214,000 residents and 49 neighborhood associations. Des Moines is a leader in sustainability and provides its residents with vibrant neighborhoods, an alive and active downtown, and abundant leisure opportunities.

Des Moines continuously improves neighborhoods, public safety and quality of life by offering exceptional city services and reliable infrastructure while fostering an involved and compassionate community for all who visit and live in Des Moines.

Visit DSM.city, Facebook and Twitter for more information.

