Health
Study: Kentucky is a tick-borne illness hotspot and people may not know they’re affected
KENTUCKY (FOX 56) — Kentucky is among the states with the highest known cases of tick-borne illnesses, but experts said the number is probably higher.
According to the University of Kentucky, thousands of Kentuckians could be living with a red meat allergy without knowing it.
Alpha-gal syndrome is a condition that’s triggered by the bite of a lone star tick, and the bite induces a life-threatening allergy to the carbohydrates found in red meat. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the condition vary among people, and no treatment or cure is currently available for those affected.
The CDC conducted a study from 2017 to 2022 to compare geographic data with those who tested positive for AGS.
Over 90,000 positive cases were reported during the study, and the highest prevalence of suspected cases was found throughout a “nearly contiguous region of the southern, midwestern, and mid-Atlantic United States,” the CDC said. Specifically, in areas where the lone star tick is found, which includes Kentucky.
The highest number of suspected cases per 1 million people was specifically found in Muhlenberg County, with 6,107 positive suspected cases of AGS.
Nationwide, “the number of new suspected cases increased by approximately 15,000 each year during the study,” the CDC said. However, 42% of healthcare providers surveyed had never heard of the condition, and 35% reported they were “not too confident” in their ability to diagnose it.
“If testing trends continue, and the geographic range of the lone star tick continues to expand, the number of AGS cases in the United States is predicted to increase during the coming years, presenting a critical need for synergistic public health activities,” the CDC said. “Including 1, community education targeting tick bite prevention to reduce the risk of acquiring AGS, 2, health care provider education to improve timely diagnosis and management, and 3, improved surveillance to aid public health decision-making.”
Suggest a Correction
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wate.com/news/kentucky/study-kentucky-is-a-tick-borne-illness-hotspot-and-people-may-not-know-theyre-affected/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study: Kentucky is a tick-borne illness hotspot and people may not know they’re affected
- Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Idalia developing
- Wagner boss Prigozhin buried privately in St. Petersburg cemetery
- Could taking adult education classes help lower risk?
- Tennessee lawmaker silenced by colleagues
- Snohomish County bat tests positive for rabies – KIRO 7 News Seattle
- Thousands face major disruption after UK air traffic control system fault
- Jake Tapper presses White House press secretary on Biden’s age
- It’s what you eat, not how much
- Lawyer who was in courtroom details Meadows’ ‘really tough time’ on stand
- Older women able to maintain weight more likely to live to 90, study finds
- Former GA DA ‘absolutely amazed’ Meadows is testifying in Fulton County hearing