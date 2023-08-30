Health
Long periods of extreme heat connected to increase in mosquitoes
Experts say there are more than 3,000 species of mosquitoes — not all are created equal. Some mosquitoes bite people, others prefer cows, some prefer to live in forests and others go for the buzz of city life.
Some cause itching and irritation, and some carry deadly diseases.
“We have 63 species that we know of here in Georgia,” said Elmer Gray, entomologist in the department of entomology with the University of Georgia. “That’s a pretty large number for one state. But it’s related to the fact that we go from the mountains in the north down to the nearly tropical coastal areas. So we have a wide range of habitats. Different species prefer different types of habitats.”
Asian Tiger mosquito
“One of the most important types of mosquito that we deal with across the state is the Asian tiger mosquito,” said Gray. “It is an aggressive daytime biting pest. When you go home in the evenings and you’re trying to barbecue or work in your yard, these are the mosquitoes that bite you during the daylight or just as the shadows are getting longer in the afternoon.”
Gray said the Asian Tiger mosquito was imported to the U.S., in tires in the 1980s. It spread across the eastern part of the country.
Known as a day biter, trays underneath plants are one of the most common habitats around the home for these pests to reproduce.
It’s a small black and white mosquito, measuring at about a quarter-inch long. The name “tiger mosquito” comes from its white and black color pattern. It has a white stripe running down the center of its head and back with white bands on the legs.
- Only the female mosquito bites.
- Males feed on nectar, mate and die fairly quickly.
- Each batch of eggs can have between 150 to 200 eggs.
How do mosquitoes reproduce?
“The mosquito larvae and pupil stages have to have standing water,” said Gray. “That’s where the adult mosquito has emerged from the water and now it’s looking for a blood meal to get the protein to produce its eggs. Females will feed on blood and produce a batch of eggs. Then deposit those eggs maybe in the tray under your plant just above the water surface and then she’ll look for the next blood meal.”
How do mosquitoes transmit disease?
“Let’s say a mosquito bites a bird and picks up West Nile Virus from the bird,” said Gray. “The virus is developing in the mosquito; it deposits its eggs. Then it needs another blood meal. So if it bites a horse or a human it can transmit the West Nile virus. That’s how mosquitoes transmit disease.”
Tips on prevention
- Eliminate standing water
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitted clothing
- Apply an EPA-approved repellent
What role does heat play?
“When it’s hot at night, like it is right now, the water in the ditch in front of your house, that water never really cools,” said Gray. “Those mosquitoes that are in the larva phase will develop faster. The peak transmission period for West Nile virus is Aug. 15 (to) Sept. 15. So we’re right in the middle of it right now.”
Southern House mosquito
“The Southern House mosquito is the main species that transmits West Nile virus,” said Gray. “It likes to deposit its eggs in hog lagoons or in storm drains. When it rains, it actually flushes those habitats out and keeps the population down.”
The adult Southern House mosquito ranges in size from 3.96 to 4.25 mm in length. It’s brown in color. The head is light brown with the lightest portion in the center.
White-footed mosquito
“The White-footed mosquito develops in floodwaters,” said Gray. “So if the river floods, the swamps along the river hold water for extended periods creating an ideal habitat. Populations can get high during wet periods along the freshwater swamps. It doesn’t really transmit many diseases. But this is an aggressive biting mosquito.”
It is easily distinguished by its white “feet”.
